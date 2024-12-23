‘I will never make my burgers at home any other way’: Ex-In-N-Out worker reveals how they make burgers. Then the real reason they have so much mustard

Those who frequent In-N-Out know there’s a not-so-secret menu that offers upgraded delicacies like animal-style fries. Its packaging also offers semi-hidden messages. The Cali-based burger chain is just full of secrets. There’s even a secret to how the chain cooks up its burgers.

Former In-N-Out employee Aihnat (@aihnat_j) says she’ll never cook a burger the same way again after working there. In a viral TikTok that has 5.9 million views, Aihnat cooks four patties. She adds an unusual condiment to the cooking process: Mustard. Each patty that’s being cooked has a generous swirl of mustard on top.

“Grateful I worked at In N Out because I will never make my burgers at home any other way,” she writes in the text overlay.

In-N-Out workers confirm the mustard patty

Various In-N-Out workers weighed in in the comments section.

“That’s the truth working at in n out I always make them like this and the grilled onions whole onion an all lmao,” one viewer wrote.

“Yesss only thing I miss about working there is getting my daily meals,” another stated.

Previously, another former In-N-Out worker of 10 years also made her burgers this way.

Aihnat reassured viewers who don’t like mustard in the comments section. She said that not all patties are cooked this way. “Only when its animal style or when you ask specifically for ‘mustard fried’ but if you ask for mustard fried it comes with pickles so beware,” she said.

How do you order this?

This is true. If you want your burger prepared this way, just ask for it “mustard grilled,” according to Serious Eats. And according to the In-N-Out site, one of the most popular burgers on the not-so-secret menu already comes this way. The animal-style burger comes with lettuce, tomato, a mustard-cooked beef patty, pickles, extra spread, and grilled onions.

How to make an In-N-Out burger at home

Due to the overwhelming amount of requests from viewers, Aihnat shared a step-by-step guide on how to cook an In-N-Out burger at home. First, she places the uncooked patty onto a hot pan. Next, she sprinkles salt and pepper on top. She then swirls mustard on each patty. The content creator then flips the mustard side over and adds American cheese slices to them.

She places onions into a separate pan without any seasonings and browns them.

She then toasts sesame seed buns on another pan. When those brown, she spreads Thousand Island dressing on the bottom bun. She then adds the vegetables and more dressing before assembling the rest of the burger.

