‘How has nobody noticed?’: In-N-Out customer buys animal-style fries, burger. Then they take a closer look at the packaging

Many In-N-Out aficionados have probably noticed the iconic palm trees that adorn the chain’s food packaging. But if you take a closer look, you’ll notice there’s something else lurking in fine print on the cups and food packaging: Bible verses, as TikTok user Julissa (@jullisssaaa) pointed out in a very viral TikTok.

Featured Video

“POV: you check to see if [In-N-Out] really has Bible verses on the packaging,” she wrote in the text overlay of her TikTok.

In her video, she lifts up her drink cup. At the bottom, it says, “Isaiah 9:6.” She then picks up her animal-style fries, and the bottom reads, “PROVERBS 24:16.” Lastly, the content creator looks at the bottom of her double cheeseburger packaging. “NAHUM 1:7” is at the bottom corner of the wrapper.

This delights Julissa, who captioned the video, “My heartttt.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Julissa via TikTok comment and direct message as well as In-N-Out via press email.

This was also news to some viewers

Julissa’s video has racked up over 649,000 views. Some viewers shared their surprise to learn of this discovery alongside Julissa. Others said they’ve known about this for some time.

“Never [knew] this,” one viewer commented.

Advertisement

“Those were there from the beginning?! I never paid attention, I just ate the food when I got it,” another agreed.

“Fr as long as I can remember it’s been a thing,” a third said.

“How has nobody noticed I saw this my first time there,” a fourth observant viewer questioned.

Why do In-N-Out food packages have Bible verses on them?

In-N-Out has religious roots. It was founded in 1948 by Harry and Ester Synder, who were reportedly Catholic and Methodist. And in 1987, Synder’s son, Rich Synder, added Bible verses to the packaging. The current CEO and the founders’ granddaughter, Lynsi Snyder, added different verses to more of the chain’s packaging.

Advertisement

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” she told the Christian Post. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.”

“My grandparents set the bar high and I only try to raise it,” she added.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.