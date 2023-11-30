‘The amount of lemonades i’ve made’: IHOP worker says she’s already fed-up with the new Willy Wonka menu

IHOP is known for serving movie-themed food and beverages, from The Minions to The Addams Family. With Willy Wonka’s origin movie on the horizon, the restaurant chain debuted its magical Wonka-inspired menu. However, an IHOP server recently went viral for sharing her feelings about the fantastical new menu. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t happy.

The video was uploaded by IHOP server and TikToker @supamodelstatuss. In the clip, she unveiled several of the Wonka-themed items. First was a pink lemonade with sprinkles and cotton candy called the Dreamy Lemonade. Next were Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes, which were pancakes topped with purple syrup and whipped cream. Last was a chocolaty dish called the Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos, which consisted of chocolate pancakes doused in chocolate chips, cheesecake mouse, strawberries, and chocolate sauce.

According to the text overlay, the Wonka frenzy is taking its toll. “As a server at ihop, the new willy wonka menu is my downfall,” she wrote.

“The amount of lemonades i’ve made,” she added in the video’s caption with a crying emoji.

The Daily Dot reached out to @supamodelstatuss via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 2.2 million views, and, unfortunately for @supamodelstatuss, it only encouraged people to want to go to IHOP.

“OMW TO IHOP I NEED THAT DRINK NOW,” one viewer said.

“Bruh I’m sorry to the employees but I wanna go,” a second stated.

Furthermore, others reminisced on IHOP’s past movie-themed menus.

“Horton hears a who ihop…I’ll never forget those pancakes,” one user recalled.

“Addams family and grinch ihop were on TOP tho,” a second commented.

However, a former IHOP server empathized with the content creator. “Bruhh I used to work at IHOP and I’m literally getting anxiety for you guys, that pink drink gives me PTSD of the minion shake from last year,” @chickee_mcthickee1 wrote.

In addition to the items @supamodelstatuss revealed, there are a total of six food and beverage items on the Wonka menu. Some of these are the Fantastical Wonka Burger and the Daydream Berry Biscuit, which customers can wash down with Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate. Moreover, there are items available for youngsters under 12: the Jr. Magical Breakfast Medely, Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers, and a junior Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate. The Wonka menu launched on Nov. 27 and will run until Jan. 7. However, the magical menu is only available at certain locations.