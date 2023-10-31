‘APPLEBEE’S IS A LIE’: Worker shows how Applebee’s has been tricking customers into thinking their chicken is sizzling

TikTok is no stranger to unveiling the secrets of various industries, and the restaurant business is no exception. TikToker Andrew Shannon (@andrewshannon__) recently posted a video that has garnered significant attention, pulling back the curtain on some of the practices at fast-casual dining establishments, namely, the truth behind the sizzling fajitas at Applebee’s.

That video has since been deleted—but upon doing some investigative research, this isn’t the first time Andrew addressed the hoax of the smoking hot restaurant spectacle we all know and love.

In another series of videos Andrew previously posted, here and here, he candidly discusses the reality behind sizzling fajitas, revealing that the sizzle might not always be as fresh as diners believe.

He made these videos in response to a TikTok user @scumbag’s comment, which reads, “I always wondered how they managed to keep the plate hot and still have cold food on it.” He humorously demonstrates how some restaurants might reheat pre-cooked food, making it appear freshly cooked, but sometimes perhaps don’t heat it up enough.

Andrew clears the air while addressing the camera. “I’m just gonna do minor details that every restaurant does,” he says. “First of all, the skillet thing, everybody does that. If you go to any Mexican restaurant and you’re getting chicken and fajitas and it’s sizzling, every place that sizzling ain’t sizzling.”

The comments section was ablaze with insights and reactions. Many users corroborated Andrew’s claims, with one stating, “Yup they add water or a little bit of fryer grease. A lot of stuff you’re paying for it’s cheaper to make it at home.”

Another user chimed in, pointing fingers at a particular popular chain, saying, “Chili’s too!” Applebee’s and TGI Friday’s were also implicated in the comments for such offenses. Andrew isn’t the only one revealing this news to the unsuspecting world, TikTok user Salam (@sallamibrahim24) posted a video with 2.8M views revealing the Restaurant Wizard in the Land of Fajita Oz.

Andrew’s video serves as a reminder that while many restaurants uphold high standards, not all practices are as savory as the dishes they serve. While some might argue that such behind-the-scenes insights ruin the dining experience, others appreciate the transparency and the opportunity to make informed choices about where they dine. If you want fajitas cooked and served on the same mini cast iron skillet, at least you know where not to go!

Also, this isn’t the only Applebee’s “secret” that’s recently gone viral: the chain’s popular $1 Margaritas, aptly called the “Dollarita,” had its preparation method outed on social media as well, if you’ve been wondering how they’re able to sell the boozy beverage at such a low print point.

