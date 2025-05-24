Here’s why Toyota is recalling Tundra trucks—again

This is not a false alarm. Toyota just announced a recall that impacts more than 440,000 Tundra trucks due to an issue with certain models’ reverse lights.

Tundra owners with pickups from model years 2022-2025 should be aware of this news. Apparently, the issue is that outside moisture can fry the trucks’ reverse lights. That is obviously an incredibly dangerous situation for any driver.

So of course Toyota is taking care of the issue. If you’re affected, go ahead and visit a dealership to get your new (and better-designed) reverse lamps installed free of charge. Additionally, the dealership will take care of any water damage already done to the truck.

Not the first recall for Toyota

This is by no means the first time Toyota has issued a recall. In August, the manufacturer announced an issue with the Grand Highlander’s airbags. That recall affected more than 145,000 vehicles in model year 2024. Just last week, a Camry owner reported a similar issue in her vehicle.

Another 100,000 Tundras were recalled last summer due to possible failure of its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

According to Consumer Reports, news of car recalls isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They give manufacturers a chance to remedy issues and make cars out on the road safer. It’s scarier to think about design flaws that go unnoticed and unaddressed.

