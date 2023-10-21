‘The code is…’: Vending machine repairman shows what combination to punch in if you’ve lost your money

The world of TikTok is vast and varied, with content ranging from dance challenges to many different life hacks. Recently, a video by user Beasley (@beasleysfamily) went viral, claiming to reveal a secret vending machine hack for those who’ve lost their money. But as with many things on the internet, viewers were left wondering: Is this legit?

In the video, which has garnered over 1 million views, Beasley demonstrates a sequence of buttons on a vending machine’s keypad, claiming it’s a code to access the machine’s interior. “The guy that owns this machine showed me this,” Beasley says, before quickly adding, “Do not use this, though.” Upon putting in the aforementioned code, the sealed glass door unlocks allegedly giving the code-giver access to all the snacks and the cash in the machine.

While some viewers were intrigued, hoping to unlock the secrets of their local snack machines, others were skeptical. The comments section quickly became a hotbed of conspiracy theories and debates about the hack’s legitimacy.

“That doesn’t work because there’s no way you can bypass a key and a lock,” one user pointed out. Others noted that the machine’s door appeared to be slightly ajar before Beasley even began the demonstration, suggesting the video might be staged.

Yet, amidst the skepticism, some users were genuinely impressed, with one top commenter simply requesting, “show me another hack please.”

In today’s economy, where every penny counts, TikTok has become a treasure trove of hacks designed to save users money. From meal prep on a budget to maximizing your dollar store haul, the platform offers a plethora of tips and tricks. But as with all things on the internet, it’s essential to approach with a healthy dose of skepticism.

While the allure of a secret vending machine hack is undoubtedly tempting, it’s always best to remember the age-old adage: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And as Beasley himself advises, “don’t try this at home.” Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or the next viral hack, always proceed with caution.

And if you’re thinking about getting into the vending machine business, and are worried about people potentially stealing your goodies with these codes, or even a tape measure, there are methods.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Beasley via TikTok comment for further information.