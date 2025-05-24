Baltimore woman wins lottery—the technique involves studying her state’s lottery website

Posted on May 24 2025 4:00 am CDT

A Baltimore woman just hit the jackpot, winning a $200,000 prize from a Ravens X10 scratch-off ticket. However, she says it wasn’t just luck, it involved research and her specific lottery technique.

The retired adult-day care provider, who goes by the alias Blazing Bay, is no stranger to the lottery world.

She plays scratch-off tickets twice a week and told Maryland Lottery officials that she’s “had lots of luck with scratch-off tickets.”

Even with her frequent wins, however, one goal remained. “As grateful as I am for $500 wins, I’ve always dreamed about finding a really big winner,” she said.

What’s her big lottery winning strategy?

Blazing Bay says her technique involves tracking the Maryland Lottery website to look for scratch-off games that still have big prizes available.

She spotted that the Ravens X10 ticket still had a $200,000 top prize in play—and decided to go for it.

She picked up a ticket from a gas station in Baltimore and started scratching.

“I think I stopped breathing when I finished scratching,” the woman recalled. “There were matches all over the place.”

Alone in the convenience store, she let herself celebrate with a small dance.

“I was so excited about winning that I didn’t even add up all the prizes.”

Eventually, she realized just how big her win was. “I needed to take a deep breath to start sending out prayers of thanks.”

The woman didn’t say what she’ll do with the money, but told officials it “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

