Volkswagen recalls 89,000 Audi vehicles over oil leaks, possible fires

Tens of thousands of Audi vehicles in the United States are being recalled by parent company Volkswagen due to a defect that could make engine fires more likely.

Announced in May, the recall includes more than 89,000 Audi Q5 Quattro and Audi Q5 Sportback Quattro due to a mechanical issue that causes oil leaks. Basically, the assembly line might’ve improperly installed part of the engine.

What years are part of the recall?

If your Audi is a 2022, 2023, or 2024, this is relevant to you. That’s because, of course, an oil leak in a car engine can potentially lead to a fire.

If you’re not sure whether your vehicle is impacted, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page. Its search engine allows you to search for safety recalls by VIN or year, make, and model.

No way to sugar coat it: If your vehicle is included in this recall, it’s bad news. However, consumers can at least be reassured that they will get to take their vehicle into an Audi dealer to be replaced. That process is expected to start later this summer.

Of course, German car brands like Volkswagen and Audi are notoriously expensive and difficult to maintain. For instance, a brand-new 2025 Audi Q5 will at least run you $52,000. A Reddit mechanic once said German cars are “ridiculously designed” and rarely intuitive to service.

“I dislike German cars,” they wrote. “Not because they’re difficult but because they’re just so ridiculously designed. They think they’re genius for doing the dumbest [expletive]. Some stuff is cool and intuitive but rarely.”

