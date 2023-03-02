‘Whole life it’s been a lie’: Restaurant worker shows how restaurants have been tricking customers into thinking their fajitas are sizzling

A TikToker gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how fajitas really sizzle at a Mexican restaurant, and commenters revealed that their minds were blown by the revelation.

The video was posted by creator @sallamibrahim24, who has garnered more than 1.2 million views since he first posted the clip to the platform on Wednesday. According to the caption, it was shot at a Mexican restaurant at Memorial City Mall in Houston, Texas.

In the video, the creator holds up a plate of fajitas for a waiter who looks to be wearing a GoPro camera or some other similar device. From the waiter’s POV, we can see the creator pouring water out of a squeeze bottle onto the plate, and then the waiter takes it, in all its steaming and sizzling glory, through the restaurant and to a customer.

The video was a revelation for some.

“Bro just gave out a trade secret,” one commenter remarked.

“I didn’t even think of this,” another admitted. “I just assumed the food was hot as hell.”

A further commenter took it to a whole new perspective-changing place, remarking, “Whole life it’s been a lie.”

For some, the secret getting out meant that maybe they can have fajitas without sizzle—as the comments revealed the sizzling aspect of sizzling fajitas isn’t universally beloved.

“So does this mean I can order less attention/ embarrassing fajitas?” one person wondered. “Do I say ‘hold the water?'”

“I always thought anyone who ordered fajitas at restaurants just needed some extra attention that day,” another observed on what might motivate people to order fajitas over a less flashy dish.

One commenter declared, “Next Time: Please Hold The Sizzle.”

But the sizzle hack also surprised a few people that should know better.

“I’ve worked in Mexican restaurants for 8 years lol and I’ve never seen this,” one noted, “We always just keep the skillet on fire for a while then boom lol.”

“Bro,” one started, suggesting that using watered-down soy sauce is “better than just water.”

“For bigger clouds,” advised another, “double stack the plates on the grill then use the bottom one when [you’re] ready.”

While people generally appreciated the info, at least one commenter wished they could unsee what they’ve seen.

As that person put it, “I’m gonna miss my blissful ignorance.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.