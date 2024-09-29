‘I paid thousands of dollars’: Honda HRV driver says dealership refused to honor warranty they pressured her to get

Car dealerships will try and sell you anything and everything under the sun when you’re buying a new vehicle. This includes additional accessory packages such as floor mats and emergency roadside kits. Or extended warranty plans or Car Shield tire and windshield repair coverage.

However, getting dealerships to actually honor these warranty plans is a whole other obstacle. Many have encountered this problem in the past. And a TikToker who goes by Kish (@kishbmedia) seems to be experiencing it now.

The TikToker says she purchased a Honda from a Canadian dealership. She detailed her horror story in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 28,000 views on the platform.

“Please help me hold Honda Canada accountable for their wrong doings!” she pens in a text overlay of her clip.

She shares how she’s owned two previous Honda vehicles. Recently, she wanted to get a crossover SUV because she had a baby, so she headed over to a local Mississauga dealer. Once there, she says she spotted a 2019 Honda HRV that caught her eye. Once she started on the paperwork to purchase the vehicle, the sales rep immediately began trying to sell her warranties.

Bad past experiences

Kish says she’s never once had a good experience with previous warranties. According to her, the companies she purchased them from would worm their way out of honoring them. Although she was reluctant about giving the salesperson a fat commission off of these warranty sales, she decided to get one. It was for an extended powertrain option because she was financing the vehicle.

She didn’t have any issues with her vehicle for five years. Kish goes on to state that she’s been performing vehicle maintenance in a timely fashion at a “warranty-approved establishment” no less. But one day, she ended up hearing a bunch of “knocking” in the car’s “front end.”

Kish’s dashboard lit up with a variety of warning lights alerting her to a problem with her car.

“The car is literally saying ‘call dealer, call dealer,’” Kish states. She obliges the message on the car’s dash and gives the dealership a ring.

No oil

After meeting with an employee at the dealership, she was informed that her car didn’t have any oil. The TikToker found this odd as she had just had an oil change performed on her vehicle. The dealership rep apparently told her it was probably a PCV valve. According to him, around the 5-year mark, this component ends up malfunctioning.

Kish thought this particular problem was strange as she’d owned two previous Honda vehicles and never encountered this before. She ended up shelling out $123 for an oil change along with $175 for a “full diagnostic” on her car.

This didn’t sit right with Kish, however. After the diagnostic, the dealership couldn’t tell her what was wrong. Dissatisfied with the quality of service, she contacted multiple people at the dealership via email. Specifying she didn’t think her needs as a client were being met, Kish awaited a reply. She didn’t receive one.

Finally, the TikToker says she was connected with an employee named Michael who told her to bring her car back in. Kish informed the man that she wouldn’t be paying for another diagnostic and the man assured her this wouldn’t be the case.

Not safe to drive

Surprisingly, she ended up getting a call from Michael who informed her that her car was unsafe to drive. The reason? Her engine, according to the employee, was close to “combusting.”

Kish says she was shocked to receive this news.

The mom then mentioned that her vehicle was still under the warranty period. However, she noticed right from the get-go that Michael was attempting to “deflect.” He asked for the maintenance records of the vehicle. Additionally, he soft-launched the idea of not covering the engine damage by calling into question the work of the other shop.

Kish echoes again that she’s been diligently keeping up with her maintenance at a “warranty-approved” location. She adds in a text overlay that there have been several recalls on the Honda HRV, which points to “manufacturing problems.”

Refusing to honor the warranty

In the end, Kish says Honda accused her of not properly maintaining the car, essentially placing the blame on her.

The process, Kish says, began on August 16th, and she posted her video on September 9th. During that entire time, she says she’s had no car as she can’t afford the repairs.

Kish echoes that the whole reason she purchased the extended warranty is so she’d be covered. However now, she finds herself not only out the money she spent on the warranty but on the hook for repairs, too.

No help in sight

Several TikTokers who responded to her video suggested that she continue to contact CTV. Others recommended she sue the dealership, even though it would be a time consuming and costly solution.

But many urged her to not give up on the situation and to persistently contact Honda about the issue. It should be noted that there are Better Business Bureau offices in Canada that deal with claims. The Daily Dot has previously covered a Volkswagen customer who was able to get a warranty honored using the BBB’s auto line.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kish via Instagram direct message and Honda via email for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.