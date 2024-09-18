‘I did do my research’: Driver buys new $50K Volkswagen. It already has transmission issues at 5 months old

CarTok’s seen an unfortunate number of posts from new car buyers who say they’ve purchased vehicles with bogus transmissions.

This Kia Sorento owner had to swap three transmissions in as many years as she’s owned it. Some 2024 Chevrolet Traverse drivers have experienced transmission failures well before their first oil changes, too. This family was left stranded on a vacation far from home due to their Traverse’s transmission woes. And then there was this woman’s Traverse that couldn’t even make it to 2,000 miles without a transmission swap.

While some automakers may try to make things right with consumers, a persistent drivetrain problem early on usually means you bought a lemon. And who wants to be stuck footing the bill for a car that is effectively doomed from the get go?

That’s what this lawyer and TikTok user, Lawdawg (@lawdawg001) says happened with her purchase of a 2024 Volkswagen Atlas. The Daily Dot has previously covered her gripes in dealing with VW over a constant transmission cut-out problem she experienced.

A persistent campaign

Lawdawg’s first TikTok clip on her new Volkswagen’s transmission failure was uploaded on Aug. 1. Several follow up videos, like the one posted below, highlights her doggedness in getting a response from the car brand.

Her goal is to process a buyback as she experienced the transmission cut-out issue numerous times. The only problem was actually getting someone from Volkswagen corporate to acknowledge the under-warranty drivetrain problem and initiate the buyback.

“I still haven’t gotten Volkswagen to respond to it yet. I made a Twitter or an X or whatever it’s called now and…tagged them in a post there,” Lawdawg says, noting that the German auto manufacturer did respond to her post on that social media platform.

“They told me that they received my request and that…it takes 60 days for a formal buyout request to get reviewed and processed. So, that’s where we are. We are nowhere,” she says. “There is no update. I spoke to the service director yesterday and he was trying to get a hold of someone at Volkswagen of America.”

The lawyer went on to say that the company’s service director told her that he “wasn’t able to get a hold of anyone.”

While recording her video she stated she was in a “loaner” Tiguan after the dealer switched her out from a Tiguan. “That’s where we are there is no update,” she tells viewers who have been following her VW struggle.

Her determination paid off

Over 40 days and numerous social media posts across multiple platforms later, Lawdawg finally got a buyback on her car. In a clip posted to TikTok on Sept. 11, she shared the news.

“So Volkswagen has agreed to purchase my vehicle. So excited! I’m waiting on the settlement agreement so they said it’s gonna be about 45 days. But right now, we are going to go car shopping! We’re going to Lexus, BMW, Acura, and whatever else. But, that’s where we are off to. But yeah, Volkswagen have agreed to purchase my vehicle. So happy.”

Lawdawg’s experience yielded some helpful information she thinks other new car buyers with similar warranty woes can benefit from. According to her, it’s an utter waste of time to even approach a company’s customer care line. That’s because, as she said, Volkswagen “didn’t do sh*t” to assist her. Instead, hitting up the Better Business Bureau’s auto line is what she says ultimately compelled the brand to honor buyback.

“If you have any issues with any vehicles, I highly suggest going to Better Business Bureau auto line and filling out a complaint there. Because Volkswagen customer care didn’t do sh*t for me,” she says. “They denied to purchase my vehicle and Better Business Bureau auto line got things done. So, we’re not waiting on the settlement agreement they said it could be up to 45 days. So, Oct. 25 I will be out of this Volkswagen Atlas and driving a brand new car.”

Recommendations galore

Numerous commenters responded to Lawdawg’s video with some of their favorite vehicles they think she should check out.

“I’m loving the new Mazda CX90,” one person wrote, heaping praise on the respected Japanese auto maker. Someone else also shared their Mazda love: “2024 Mazda Cx5 Signature.”

Another user picked a luxury brand that has constantly been named the most reliable car brand in the world. “Lexus. Love them, never had any issues,” they wrote.

One TikToker also recommended a Toyota-made whip: “Got rid of my unreliable Hyundai with 21,000 for a new Toyota Highlander and i really love it!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Volkswagen via email and Lawdawg via TikTok comment for further information.

