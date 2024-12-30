‘Things I didn’t know I needed until now’: Expert finds an unexpected curtain during home inspection. Then he pulls it back

A home inspector has sparked curiosity on TikTok after sharing an unexpected discovery during a routine inspection.

When Mike Morgan (@morganinspectionservices), owner of Morgan Inspection Services in Texas, arrived to inspect the home, he didn’t expect to encounter one of the most unusual features he’d ever seen.

Just a day after posting the clip, it has already racked up over 276,400 views, thoroughly amusing viewers and sparking plenty of questions.

What did the home inspector uncover?

“Hi, I’m doing a home inspection today,” Morgan begins in the video, filming the neat and spacious garage.

He pans the space before stopping at a curtain in the corner. “What do you think is behind this curtain?” he teases.

Then comes the “great reveal.” Behind the curtain is a toilet—complete with toilet paper, a toilet brush, and even a curtain for privacy.

“Is it here for looks?” Morgan jokes before pressing the flush button, proving the toilet is fully operational.

“There’s a first for everything I guess,” the home inspector wrote in the video’s caption. “What do you think the reasoning BEHIND it is?”

Some possible theories

While it’s not uncommon for home inspectors to find unusual things—sometimes dangerous, sometimes inexplicable, and sometimes downright strange—a bathroom in a garage seems particularly rare.

However, it appears more and more people might be interested in “converting” their garage into more of a living space, which could explain the addition of a toilet.

As Build Method Construction details in a blog post, the “increased desire of homeowners to have more space” might be why garage conversions are becoming more popular.

In fact, in Morgan’s video, to the left of where he’s standing, you can see a cozy-looking table and what looks like extra living space. The homeowners might’ve decided to make better use of the space by adding the necessary amenities to make it more comfortable.

Commenters under Morgan’s video, however, had some additional theories about the installation.

“That’s a husband who has been told too many times nobody could use the bathroom after him,” suggested one user jokingly.

“That’s a person who has lost the ‘I can hold it until I get home’ race once too often,” theorized another.

“Plumbers wife here. We see this and honestly if you can dream it we can plumb it,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

