It may still be just the first week of November, but Home Depot’s already gearing up for Black Friday.

That led one creator, using the Masteringmayhem moniker (@methodstothemadness), to make a video teasing it. Posted on Sunday, it’s received more than 198,000 views as of Tuesday morning.

In it, the creator starts, “All right, let’s go see if Home Depot has all their Black Friday and holiday deals set up.”

Indeed, looking through the window, he can spot the telltale yellow tags that indicate Home Depot savings.

“Those are some pretty good price drops,” he assesses. But he doesn’t go into detail in this video, claiming, “I don’t have time to show you all the deals. I got to get back to the family. We got to eat some food, and I’ll come back, show you the deals. So stay tuned.”

Making good on his promise, he recorded some other videos, highlighting on-sale tools and tool kits from Husky, Ridgid, Dewalt, and Hyper Tough, with a promise that Milwaukee will be featured soon.

More on Home Depot’s Black Friday sales

According to Home Depot itself, the store’s Black Friday deals start up on Nov. 6, several weeks before Black Friday on Nov. 29.

Coincidentally, when you look over the tools featured on that website section, Husky, DeWalt, and Milwaukee feature prominently. It also points to a cordless set from another popular Home Depot-carried brand, Ryobi, going for $199—while claiming it’s a $570 value.

Over at BobVila.com, they’re happiest about a DeWalt Atomic Cordless Combo Kit that goes for $149 and a DeWalt 20V ToughSystem Combo Kit that goes for $499, also citing deals that can be had via competitors Lowe’s and Amazon. That site enthuses, “We love DeWalt, and we love deals!”

People jumping into the comments section of the video weren’t shy about sharing opinions, which led to some lively back-and-forth conversations with the creator.

“Bro I dropped over $400 on Milwaukee stuff,” said one, with a crying emoji, presumably for missing out on these sales.

“Put them to work and you’ll get that investment back quick,” the creator advised. “Good power tools.”

“Bunch of garbage from last year,” another sneered.

One claimed, “Everything was this price 2 months ago,” before asserting, “This is not a deal at all.”

Someone who didn’t appreciate it being a teaser video said, “Show us the deals,” before colorfully adding, “f that family.”

“I got you, family first though … always,” the creator insisted. “Without my family, I wouldn’t even be doing this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.

