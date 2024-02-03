‘When you actually ring them up at checkout, they’re $44’: Home Depot customer finds $450 item that rings up as only $40 at self-checkout

Is this the greatest deal of the new year or one of the most embarrassing computer glitches in Home Depot history?

Nick Hustles (@nick.hustles), a self-proclaimed “elite reseller,” claims to have found an unbelievable bargain on the shelves of home improvement retailer Home Depot.

Nick posted his discovery to his TikTok account two days ago in a video that has picked up over 627,900 thousand views so far.

“You guys need to head to Home Depot right now,” he tells his viewers in the video, “because they have these four hundred dollar Ring security cameras for only forty bucks.”

“Now the clearance sticker says that they’re a hundred dollars, but when you actually ring them up at checkout, they’re 44 bucks,” he continues.

Nick goes on to show proof of his score on camera, showing a checkout monitor with the stated price on it.

The product in question appears to be the Ring Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit, which is currently priced at $399 on the Home Depot website. Ring is an Amazon-owned company that sells home security doorbells and cameras.

The Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit contains an alarm base station and battery-powered motion sensors and cameras.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Home Depot via email for a statement.

Nick did not identify the location of the Home Depot where he found the jaw-dropping bargain, nor did he reveal what city or state he was in.

One viewer, MacinCO3 (@macinc03), commented, “400$ at my Home Depot.” Another viewer added that they “[tried] 3 stores” without finding the price that Nick did.

Nick Rome (@nickrome83) wrote that he managed to score the same deal in San Antonio, Texas, but also stated he picked up the last ones in the store. “All in San Antonio are gone… I bought 4 of them and sold them on Offer Up…”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nick via TikTok for further comment.