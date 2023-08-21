‘I just want $8,000 nothing wrong with the car’: Person finds hole in bottom of car they were thinking about buying

While one may think they can save money by buying a used car instead of a new one, the actual amount of money they are saving is considerably less than it once was.

In June, Marketplace.org claimed that “used car prices are still about 40% higher than before COVID,” citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Author Stephanie Hughes also noted that “pretty much everything about owning a used car is a lot more expensive than it used to be.”

The reason for this increase in price, experts say, is limited supply.

“Because of the current microchip shortage, cars aren’t being built,” David Bailey, a professor of business economics specializing in the automotive sector, told the Guardian. “So if you’ve got a car that’s nearly new, in some cases that’s worth more than being on the waiting list for six months to get it brand new.”

Naturally, this has become a topic of discussion on social media. For example, earlier in the year, a user on TikTok called out a dealership for taking advantage of this limited stock by tacking on an additional $10,000 “market adjustment” on a 2023 Jeep Renegade. Now, another user’s car-buying experience has gone viral.

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Rachel Ross (@racheldenae21) shows the interior of a 2005 Ford Taurus, a car she appears to be considering purchasing.

The text overlaying the video reads, in the seller’s voice, “I just want $8,000 nothing wrong with the car.”

The problem? As Ross’ video shows, there is a hole in the floor of the passenger side.

“I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP,” Ross writes in the caption. The TikToker clarified in multiple comments that she did not purchase the vehicle.

As several users noted, this price is high for a user 2005 Ford Taurus, even one in better condition. The Kelley Blue Book puts the “KBB Fair Purchase Price” at anywhere between $2,880 and $3,567, depending on the specific model.

Ross says in a comment that, even after sharing her discovery of the issue, the seller “was still trying to sell us the car.”

“He said all you gotta do is find a piece of metal,” Ross recalled. “like excuse me sir.”

Users were amused by the experience.

“Note…Check all floors for holes when buying used car,” wrote a user.

“Queue The Flintsons theme song,” joked another.

“Extra braking system,” shared a third.

