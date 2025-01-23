‘What should I do???’: Woman buys Wild Caught Fresh Atlantic Cod Loin from H‑E‑B. Then she takes a closer look at it

A woman took to TikTok on Tuesday to share that she found a parasite in a cod filet she recently purchased at an H-E-B.

Featured Video

Shawnee Latreece (@shawneelatreece), who lives in Keller, Texas, said she recently purchased H-E-B’s Wild Caught Fresh Atlantic Cod Loin. Upon opening the package to wash the fish, however, she said she noticed something strange on the food: a live worm.

“This is what’s on there,” Latreece said, showing viewers the specimen. “It’s literally moving. I’m so disgusted.”

In the text overlay of her clip, Latreece suggested she didn’t know what to do next. While it’s suggested she tossed the fish, she asked viewers for advice on whether she should contact the Health Department or H-E-B next.

Advertisement

“What do I do??” she wrote. As of Wednesday, Latreece’s video had amassed 13,300 views.

Are there worms on H-E-B’s fish?

In the text caption of her video, Latreece declared that the worm she found was a parasite.

“PARASITES at HEB!!! What should I do??? I’m calling the Health Department,” she wrote.

Advertisement

According to the San Antonio Current, which, in 2020, interviewed another disgruntled customer who found a similar worm on their raw salmon filet, these small worms are referred to as nematodes.

H-E-B officials told the outlets that these worms can occur naturally in wild-caught fish through their diet and only cause a parasitic disease in humans if the fish is consumed raw.

These types of worms are safe to eat as long as the fish is cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. A 2018 story from CBC said nematodes are so common that fish processors just cut out the infected parts and use the rest of the fish.

In other words, you may be consuming these worms without realizing it.

Advertisement

Keep yourself safe from parasitic worms

Fish processors make an effort to remove these worms from fish filets before they’re sold to customers. But as Latreece’s video showed, they’re not always 100% successful.

The best way to avoid getting sick from the parasites is to ensure that your fish is thoroughly cooked. If you’re preparing a dish, such as sushi, that requires raw seafood, CBC said to make sure you’re using fish that is labeled as sushi grade.

Unfortunately, if you don’t prepare your fish properly, you risk catching anisakiasis, a parasitic infection that occurs when worms attach to part of the gastrointestinal tract.

Advertisement

According to Medical News Today, common symptoms associated with the illness are abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. The illness typically passes on its own, though, as the worms eventually die.

H-E-B responds

The TikTok account for H-E-B quickly found Latreece’s video and immediately asked how it could get in contact with her.

Advertisement

“We’re highly concerned and would like to follow up with you,” H-E-B wrote. “Could you DM us with your contact info, as well as any packaging info you may have?”

Latreece, however, didn’t appear moved by the store’s comment.

“I came in to talk to a manager and your manager didn’t even have the decency to come out and talk to me,” she responded.

Still, H-E-B seemed apologetic.

Advertisement

“We’re sorry to hear this and will be in touch with you via DM,” it said.

Other commenters, however, encouraged Latreece to visit her local H-E-B again.

“Take it back and H-E-B will return your money,” one woman advised.

“Go back to H-E-B and they’ll refund you,” another wrote. “Seafood has parasites in them all the time, especially farm-raised seafood. You don’t need a manager. A customer service person can do the transaction.”

Advertisement

Many more told Latreece that finding worms in raw fish is normal—and will likely happen again.

“If you eat fish, it has worms,” one commenter wrote.

“All fish have worms, it isn’t [just] H-E-B,” another said. “That’s why you freeze your fish before you consume [it].”

“Unfortunately, fish have worms,” a third user echoed. “If it’s fresh and not frozen, that will give it a higher chance.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Latreece via TikTok comment and to H-E-B by email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.