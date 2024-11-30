‘Ocean spray would never’: Woman buys cranberry sauce from H-E-B. Then she tastes it

Cranberry sauce is a favorite Thanksgiving side, but this sauce from H-E-B disappointed this customer and she believes the recipe had one really big mistake.

Just as it sounds, cranberry sauce is a sauce made out of cranberries. It is often enjoyed during Thanksgiving to add a sweet contrast to your plate alongside savory dishes like turkey. The sauce can come jellied, saucy, or saucy with whole pieces of berries in it.

The Texas grocery store chain H-E-B makes its own sauces in addition to selling other brands. This H-E-B shopper shares their experiences buying the H-E-B brand sauce.

What happened?

“I just put a big dollop of this cranberry sauce with orange from H-E-B,” TikToker Cyndi Hoffer (@themhoffers) says. “This sh– is so salty. Everything is so salty.”

She continues, “Guys, this cranberry sauce, they messed up. It has all salt, no sugar.” The video has over 389,000 views as of Saturday.

A similar sauce made by H-E-B is listed on the company’s website. The ingredients do not include salt. Instead, the ingredients listed are cranberries, sugar, water, and concentrated orange juice. Therefore, if the sauce was as salty as Hoffer explains, it was likely a mistake where sugar was swapped with salt.

The Daily Dot has previously covered H-E-B foods gone potentially wrong, like this customer who was looking forward to eating donuts they bought from the store until they noticed something was off.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are in just as much shock as Hoffer.

“My can of ocean spray gel would never do this to me,” one user wrote.

“I’d be taking it back tomorrow lol,” another said.

“That cranberry sauce is expensive too,” a different user stated.

“I bought it but I straight up just did not like it. Ima actually try it with the stuffing though,” another shared.

“Oh No!! This is the 3rd video I’ve seen of The HEB cranberry sauce,” one wrote.

There have actually been other videos posted about this as this comment mentioned. For example, @goofygobber7778 posted a video about the same exact cranberry sauce from H-E-B being salty.

The Daily Dot has reached out to H-E-B for comment via email and to Hoffer via TikTok message and comment.

