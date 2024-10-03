‘That’s a damn hot dog bun’: H-E-B shopper notices something unusual about donut from the bakery section

This customer was ready to joyfully bite into the Boston cream donut before he noticed something strange about it.

Featured Video

If you’re unfamiliar with it, a Boston cream donut is like a regular donut but filled with pastry cream and topped with a chocolate glaze. They often come in a regular round donut shape and in a longer, almost rectangular format.

What was off about the donut?

“I can’t make this [expletive] up,” the text overlay on Robertson’s (@orobertson) video, which has nearly half a million views, read.

Advertisement

When Robertson picks up the donut to take a bite, he immediately notices something is off. What was supposed to be a whole donut is actually split down the middle.

Weird.

As he takes a closer look at the pastry, it clicks. This appears to be a hot dog bun disguised as a pastry. It’s literally bread with a pastry filling and chocolate.

He takes a bite to confirm. He says it is, in fact, a hot dog bun.

Advertisement

“Goddamn H-E-B. You for real?” he says, astonished.

What is H-E-B and why is it so popular?

H-E-B is a popular Texas-based supermarket founded more than a century ago, in 1905. It has more than 430 stores, most of which are in Texas. There are also some locations in Mexico.

Advertisement

H-E-B is beloved in Texas for its low prices, local products, and emphasis on customer service. It is known for tailoring its product offerings to the local communities it serves and has a fiercely loyal customer base. It also leans heavily into its Texas identity, from the “Here Everything’s Better” branding to seasonal, custom hatch chili pepper food offerings.

Part of this loyalty comes from the company’s philanthropic efforts in education, disaster relief, and alleviating hunger.

Don’t laugh like a 3rd grader—it’s a family-owned business founded by a woman, Florence Butt, and expanded by Howard E. Butt (hence H-E-B). Charles Butt is now the CEO, and the Butt family owns about 90% of the business, retaining majority control.

H-E-B refund policy

To its credit, H-E-B has a pretty flexible return policy. While some expectations apply, for the most part you can exchange or refund time with a receipt within 90 days.

Advertisement

“HEB like ‘don’t act like you ain’t still gunna eat it’ lmao,” a top comment read.

“The bakery worker like ‘they’ll never know. How would they know,’” a person wrote.

“When you fry the eclairs sometimes they open apart like that,” another added.

Advertisement

“I’ve noticed HEB quality going down quite a bit in the last year/2 years. and I LOVE @H-E-B but they’re getting sloppy,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Robertson via TikTok direct message and comment and to H-E-B via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.