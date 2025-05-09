High schooler passes away after friends’ TikTok prank goes awry

A high schooler was killed after a resident allegedly fired shots at a group of teens as they recorded a ding-dong ditch prank for TikTok on May 3.

Was a high schooler shot while playing ding-dong ditch?

Three high schoolers were involved in the ding-dong ditch prank on the day of their prom, which involved ringing doorbells in the neighborhood and running off before the resident answered the door.

However, the prank may have been interpreted differently than intended, as a neighbor reported an attempted burglary around 3am. Other residents reported hearing eight shots fired, according to Vice.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, sustained serious injuries from the incident and later died at the hospital. Two other unnamed minors—one of whom sustained minor injuries—survived.

The injured teens told NBC News that they were not attempting to break into the home.

While no charges were made on May 3, Virginia’s Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced on May 6 that they arrested Tyler Chase Butler, a 27-year-old, for “Murder 2nd degree, Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.”

Butler is being held without bond following the arrest.

Community members react to the tragedy

Friends of Bosworth shared statements with local news about the deceased teen.

“[Bosworth] wasn’t ever scared to show how he felt about things. He was a very passionate person about stuff,” Khamoni Keys, a former teammate, told ABC News.

However, some commenters on an NBC News clip condemned the prank, calling it unsafe.

“Banging on someone’s door at 3am you would think intruder as well,” one said.

“3 am in morning. Im not making any excuses but come on that’s unacceptable,” another wrote.

“Home owners are not trying to figure out intentions of idiots before protecting themselves and family,” a third added.

“Someone banging on my door at 3 a.m. I instantly fear for my life. As a normal person anyone would,” a fourth commented.

