In a chilling reminder that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming harder and harder to spot, a TikTok user revealed a fake AI-generated Gordon Ramsay that is reportedly being used on TikTok to steal personal information from its users.

TikTok user @pearlmania500 brought attention to the issue on Nov. 17 through a viral video that has now gained over 638,900 views. He opens the video with a perplexing question: “Why did an AI version of Gordon Ramsay just try to steal my identity through a sponsored post on this app?”

The TikToker then shows a clip of what appears to be Gordon Ramsay greeting you and sharing his excitement about a “once in a lifetime deal,” offering free cookware sets.

“This isn’t Gordon Ramsay. This is AI. Sponsored post,” @pearlmania500 says in his video. He explains that clicking on the profile of the fake Gordon Ramsay account, redirects to a fake website: “It takes you to this landing page telling you that ‘Gordon Ramsay,’ here on the ‘Food Network’, is actually giving away 100% off. All this free cookware. Sounds too good to be true, right? Because this isn’t a real website.”

According to the TikToker, any further clicks lead to a different page which then starts asking users to give out their private details. “It starts asking you for personal information, so they can steal your fucking identity while tricking you into believing you’re getting free cookware,” he states.

He remarks that the fake AI content is sponsored and therefore signal-boosted by TikTok’s own algorithm, criticizing the video-sharing platform for its lack of moderation.

Furthermore, the TikToker warns that scams like these could only be the tip of the AI misinformation iceberg, issuing a warning to his viewers: “Next year we have major elections. Next year, you are going to see on this app, repeatedly, you will see videos of politicians that are going to be saying the craziest thing and you won’t even know if it’s real.”

The comments section of the TikTok video reflected the growing unease among users, with one commenter calling for more AI regulation. “We need AI laws. It’s going to get much worse…” they wrote.

Another shared their own encounter with a bizarre AI scam. “saw an AI add with Oprah and The Rock from the Maui fires telling me the govt owes me money on Youtube,” they claimed.

“Ai needs to be regulated and tiktok needs to screen its ads,” a third commenter added.

Pearlmania500, who often covers news and politics in his TikTok videos, previously went viral after criticizing Israel’s official X account for promoting BetterHelp, an online counseling and therapy service, to those affected by the war.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @pearlmania500 via TikTok direct messages for comment.