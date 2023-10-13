Amid the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the latter has been criticized for offering those affected by the war free therapy via BetterHelp.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the State of Israel’s official account stated the following: “Thank you to all of the incredible Israeli companies, volunteers and individuals who are coming together to help as many people during this horrific time. @betterhelp, a company which offers therapy is providing 6 months of free therapy to those affected by the war in Israel.”

Thank you to all of the incredible Israeli companies, volunteers and individuals who are coming together to help as many people during this horrific time.@betterhelp, a company which offers therapy is providing 6 months of free therapy to those affected by the war in Israel.… pic.twitter.com/bc5d2RrgET — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 10, 2023

While BetterHelp was founded in the United States, one of its founders, Alon Matas, was born in Israel.

This offer immediately divided internet users. While some expressed gratitude for the offer, many noted the numerous criticisms levied against BetterHelp since its inception.

For example, several internet users have virally claimed that the assistance they received through the service is subpar. Others noted the recent settlement that BetterHelp’s parent company Teladoc made with the FTC after it was alleged that the company “revealed consumers’ sensitive data with third parties for advertising after promising to keep such data private,” per Fierce Healthcare.

This conversation soon spilled over onto TikTok, where several users made videos criticizing the country’s decision to partner with the company. One such user is Alexander Pearlman (@pearlmania500), who shared his thoughts on the decision in a video with over 2.6 million views as of Friday.

“Israel declared war, and then they declared a collab with BetterHelp,” summarizes Pearlman. “So when you think BetterHelp, I want you to think BetterHelp: collaborators with the nation of Israel.”

In the caption, Pearlman adds, “There is no way that they dont have to put credit card info in to access this, turning into a six month trial with auto renewal.”

It’s unclear, but this may be referring in part to a rumor that was spread following Travis Scott’s collaboration with BetterHelp following the deaths of 10 people at his Astroworld festival. One rumor was that those who signed up for the free month of BetterHelp therapy offered by Scott to the festival’s attendees would have their subscriptions automatically renewed following their free month. This was later refuted by BetterHelp.

In the comments section of Pearlman’s video, many users offered their own thoughts on both BetterHelp and Israel’s decision to partner with the company.

“The betterhelp ‘therapist’ I got for ADHD told me she’d ask her friend with ADHD how to help me,” recalled a user.

“My better help psychiatrist held my appt on speaker phone in a parking lot at 10pm,” another shared.

“Life is just one big black mirror episode at this point,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to BetterHelp via email and website contact form and Pearlman via email.

Update 9:50am CT, Oct. 13, 2023:

In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for BetterHelp clarified that they were in no way collaborating with the Israeli government when it came to offering free therapy.

“BetterHelp’s offer seeks to support anyone impacted by the war. This is an independent initiative, and we have not worked with the Israeli government on this or any other organization. The support is not limited to Israelis and applies to anyone affected by the war, anywhere.

“BetterHelp frequently offers therapy at no cost to those in need through our Social Impact program, including responses to the Maui fires, Hurricane Ian, the war in Ukraine, the Robb Elementary Uvalde shooting and Midwest flooding among others. We offer therapists with a wide range of expertise including trauma, loss, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.”