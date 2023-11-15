YouTube’s new AI guidelines are a step in the right direction

If you’ve been reading the internet this past year, you know that AI is changing the internet. As a result, tech platforms have been scrambling to figure out what to do about AI-generated content. Yesterday, YouTube announced that it will require its users to disclose when created content related to artificial intelligence (AI) is used in one of their videos. In a news release, the social media platform introduced a set of new YouTube AI guidelines aimed at being forthcoming about AI utilization.

Essentially, the new YouTube AI guidelines include requiring creators to disclose when they’ve created — or incorporated — AI content for their posts, such as making AI content “that realistically depicts an event that never happened, or content showing someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do.”

Those who don’t, according to the new guidelines, “may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties.” YouTube added, “We’ll work with creators before this rolls out to make sure they understand these new requirements.”

