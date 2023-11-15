youtube ai new guidelines

YouTube’s new AI guidelines are a step in the right direction

Creators will be required to disclose when they’ve incorporated AI into their content.

Posted on Nov 15, 2023

If you’ve been reading the internet this past year, you know that AI is changing the internet. As a result, tech platforms have been scrambling to figure out what to do about AI-generated content. Yesterday, YouTube announced that it will require its users to disclose when created content related to artificial intelligence (AI) is used in one of their videos. In a news release, the social media platform introduced a set of new YouTube AI guidelines aimed at being forthcoming about AI utilization.

Essentially, the new YouTube AI guidelines include requiring creators to disclose when they’ve created — or incorporated — AI content for their posts, such as making AI content “that realistically depicts an event that never happened, or content showing someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do.” 

Those who don’t, according to the new guidelines, “may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties.” YouTube added, “We’ll work with creators before this rolls out to make sure they understand these new requirements.”

Andrew Fiouzi is a contributing editor at Passionfruit. He was previously an editor at dot.LA and a features writer at MEL Magazine where he covered masculinity, tech and true crime. His work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Long Reads, and Vice, among other publications.

