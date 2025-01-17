‘You can shatter your stovetop’: Woman issues warning to people with a glass top stove

A TikToker (@3feralgremlins) has gone viral after sharing a piece of advice for owners of a glass top stove. “PSA to anyone with an electric glass top stove. The number one reason these things break is when you take off a hot lid and set it flat on the stove,” she began.

“Do not do that ever.” She then went on to share that when she takes off a hot lid, she sets it on her sink, on the side of the stove, or on a hot pad on her kitchen counter. “Do not set them flat on the stove,” she repeats. “That creates, like, a vacuum seal because of the heat. And then, when you go to pull it up, you can shatter your stovetop. So, yeah, don’t. Don’t do that. You don’t want to break your stovetop.”

This TikToker’s warning is reiterated in an article on Taste of Home. The article adds that when you try to remove a hot lid from the stove, all the air is “forcefully sucked out,” which causes the glass to shatter.

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and TikTok comment.

Why does glass shatter when hot?

As explained by Glazing Refurbishment, glass shatters when exposed to high levels of heat because the uneven heat distribution puts the glass under “thermal stress.” When glass is heated up, it expands.

But if other parts of the glass aren’t heated, they are expanding at a different rate. This puts thermal pressure on the glass, and if that pressure proves too much, it will lead to glass shattering.

“And that’s why I hate glass tops,” one TikTok commenter wrote. “It’s a stove! It should be able to handle anything that involves cooking. If not, is it really a stove or something to look at?”

Another claimed, “I have done that for 15yrs and never a problem. I have never heard this. Now watch, mine will break tomorrow.”

A third added that they “never heard that,” writing that it was “good to know.”

Other commenters pointed out that if the stovetop has vent holes, there’s no risk of this happening. The Daily Dot was unable to verify this claim.

