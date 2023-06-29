‘Unless you’re the CEO… please don’t do that’: Career coach says young workers should be the first to arrive and last to leave. It backfires

Sometimes another person’s experience can save someone else from a hard lesson. On TikTok, many career coaches give job advice to their viewers, ranging from the quiet quitting phenomenon of giving no more effort than is needed to complete job duties, to malicious compliance.

In response to a video shared by career advice content creator Allison Peck (@allifromcorporate0), who says younger workers should be the first to arrive and the last to leave their workplace, user Media (@media4t) says she would “rather eat glass,” than do that.

“With all due respect, I would literally rather eat glass than do that,” Media, a Gen Z worker in the corporate world, responds in her 8-second video.

Some viewers agreed with Media’s take, writing that they usually give the opposite to their jobs, preferring to arrive and leave when they are supposed to.

“Unless you’re the ceo or company owner please don’t do that,” one commenter wrote. “Take care of yourself.”

“Nope! We’re just a number,” another said. “Doesn’t matter how much extra work you do it’s all about the politics not the work.”

“I’m shutting down apps and web browsers by 4:55,” a third added.

Others shared that they believed the reward for hard work is actually more work, and advised against giving more than is necessary.

“the reward for hard work is more work,” one commenter wrote. “stay safe besties.”

“People will assume you have no life and pile more work on you as a result,” another commented. “‘Oh, you’re usually the last one out. Care to check on this for me?'”

“I did that and all I got was yelled at for not doing more,” a further user claimed. “So now I don’t do anything.”