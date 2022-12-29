‘An alternative to quiet quitting’: TikToker shares what new workplace trend ‘malicious compliance’ means

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing the idea of “malicious compliance,” an alternative to “quiet quitting” for workers who are sick of their jobs.

TikTok user The Speech Prof (@thespeechprof) posted a video about the practice on Dec. 18. He said that he saw the suggestion on Reddit dubbed “chaotic working” or “malicious compliance.”

“The basic idea is that you use whatever power you have in your role to do random acts of kindness for people because you don’t care if you get in trouble for it,” he said.

Examples of malicious compliance include waiving fees, giving out employee discounts, or “upsizing” customers’ food.

“Do whatever you want because you don’t care,” the TikToker said.

In the caption, he clarified that he is not outright suggesting that employees should do this.

“For legal reasons, I’m not saying you should do this. I’m simply sharing something I saw posted online,” he wrote.

The video amassed over 571,000 views as of Dec. 28. In the comments section, viewers shared their own experiences engaging in “chaotic working” right before leaving their jobs.

“I’m out of my job in two months and I totally just told someone they can have a raise because next year’s budget is not my problem,” one user commented.

“Im a labor and delivery nurse and the sheer amount of supplies I give away is astonishing. Im like the Oprah of diapers and lanolin,” another wrote.

“I had a lady at the bank reverse all overdraft fees the last two years because it was her last day,” a third added.

Even some managers said that they hooked up their employees with generous vacation time and other benefits before quitting.

“I did this, but as management. Approved massive amounts of vacation,” one user wrote.

“Before I quit as a supervisor I approved every single time off request. Even the ones that conflicted,” another commented.

However, other users warned that companies may attempt to take legal action for any lost revenue. The Speech Prof suggested that workers use their “discretion” as to whether or not they should use the practice.

“There are a lot of policies that are purposely very vague in how they can be used,” he wrote in a comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Speech Prof via email.