‘I don’t know you, so I don’t have to respect you’: Passenger says Frontier Airlines attendant joked about throwing woman’s crying baby off the plane

A user on TikTok is calling out Frontier Airlines after experiencing a series of negative events on a recent flight.

Frontier Airlines has been caught up in controversy for years based on a variety of issues. The airline has been criticized for its handling of passengers, unclear policies, and its confirmed practice of incentivizing employees for each carry-on they make flyers purchase at the gate.

Now, TikTok user Nicole (@nicskelly) says that her recent experience on the airline will stop her from flying with the airline “ever again.”

In a video with over 26,000 views, Nicole describes a host of issues. First, she says that the airline changed her flight to the following day without notifying her. It was only when she checked the app that she discovered her previous flight had been canceled. Nicole clarified in the comments that she had been told the flight was changed, but not that it had been changed to the following day.

When they boarded their new flight, she says the flight attendants were aggressive, specifically with non-white passengers.

“I have never, ever, ever seen a flight attendant treat people like this in my life,” Nicole states.

She describes an incident in which two attendants confronted a man who was watching a video on his phone with the sound on, a practice that Nicole says was happening with several passengers across the plane before takeoff.

“I didn’t even hear it, so it couldn’t have been that loud,” says Nicole, who was seated near the person in question.

When the attendants reprimanded the man, he said he would stop watching videos while asking he be approached with more respect. In response, Nicole says the flight attendant threatened to kick him off the plane.

Later, a baby began crying on the plane. Nicole claims that the flight attendant made a joke about throwing the baby out of the window. The flight attendant then allegedly offered shots of alcohol to those seated in front of the baby before demanding that the mother bring the baby into the bathroom until he stops crying.

“She was guilting this mom over her crying baby,” Nicole summarizes.

“apparently with @Frontier Airlines you need to pay an extra fee for respect,” she added in the caption. “DO BETTER.”

In the comments section, users shared their own Frontier horror stories.

“They changed my flight from a direct flight to one with a 16 hour layover,” wrote a user. “I had a newborn with me … never again.”

“They tried to charge my wife and I for our carry on that fit under the seat. Never again,” echoed another.

“Frontier canceled my flight while the whole plane was on board already and delayed for 3 hours,” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frontier Airlines and Nicole via email.

Update 2:55pm CT June 28: In an email to the Daily Dot, Nicole said she’s tried several methods to reach out to Frontier.

“On Instagram, I tagged Frontier on my story with the TikTok link. A bot responded to my DM’s, but stopped answering after I gave my flight information and the passengers on my reservation. I have also filed a complaint with Frontier by emailing them, but it said that there is high demand and it might take up to 7 days for them to respond,” she explained. “I haven’t heard anything yet. I wanted to say something on the flight when I got off the plane, but the flight attendant was hiding in the back and had her ID tucked in the entire time with her name, so it wasn’t visible on her uniform.”

“Personally, I wish the flight attendant that said the inappropriate things to the mother with the crying baby should lose her job. It was completely unacceptable and no one should be treated that way. The mom was left in tears,” she continued. “I apologized to the mom multiple times telling her that was completely not okay for the flight attendant to say that to her and I’m so sorry she had to experience that. The mom was wiping her tears saying ‘thank you’ to me and appreciated the support.”

“Long term, I hope Frontier has stricter training with diversity and inclusion along with customer service,” she stated. “The people she was picking on were minorities, and the people she gave free shots to were white. It was honestly sickening to see the difference of the way she treated the passengers. At this point, I wish I only had to deal with the delayed flight, not with what I witnessed on the flight!”