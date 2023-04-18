‘We missed our best friend’s wedding’: Passengers say Frontier refused to honor vouchers after they gave up their seats on flight. But not everyone is sympathetic

Frontier Airlines passengers said that the airline refused to honor their free flight vouchers after they gave up their seats on a booked flight.

In the video posted by Carolina (@carolina.ries) on Apr. 14, they show a clip of the Frontier Airlines desk. The text overlay reads, “Frontier offered flight vouchers to take a later flight. We volunteered to give up our seats and were told (after the plane left) that they made a mistake and would not be honoring the vouchers.”

The caption says, “We gave up our seats in exchange for flight voucher, not because we wanted to!!!”

In the comments section, users urged Carolina to report the incident.

“Definitely file a complaint with DOT and forward copies to your US Rep & both Senators,” a commenter wrote.

“A few years ago they lied about why they canceled flights, left me stranded with no help and didn’t compensate until I blasted them on social media,” another said.

“That’s illegal. Submit a feedback form online and then screenshot and send to the DOT,” a third added.

In an update comment, Carolina says that “they canceled the later flight and now there’s no flights until next week. Thanks Frontier we missed our best friend’s wedding!!!”

However, some viewers weren’t as sympathetic to Carolina’s situation.

“Not only did you book frontier – but you accepted a frontier voucher? For a frontier flight that actually left on time?” a user said.

“Why would you agree to take a voucher when you’re trying to get to your best friends WEDDING. That’s 100% on you and I’d disown you as a friend,” another wrote.

“Frontier should give you free stuff but for real you willingly gave to your seats for a FRONTIER flight to a wedding,” a third added.

