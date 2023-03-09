‘They’re about to change that real quick now’: Former Five Guys worker shares the ‘bacon trick’

A popular TikToker went viral on the platform after revealing Five Guys‘ secret menu hack, “the bacon trick.”

The viral video started with a stitch from another user who asked, “What’s a weird flex in your world that no one else would understand?”

It then cut to TikTok user Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), who revealed that fast food establishments are “contacting him” due to his “knowledge of fast food secrets” that he “keeps telling everybody.”

Jordan said Five Guys was the most recent company to reach out to him in an attempt to learn whether he knew of any “fast food secrets” or “secret menus” related to the chain. He confessed that he knew nothing except “the bacon trick.”

What is “the bacon trick?” According to Jordan, “Five Guys as an establishment does not charge for extra cheese or extra bacon.”

“Literally, you can order as many pieces of bacon you want on your burger, and it’s free of charge,” he said.

Jordan revealed that he takes advantage of the free toppings by ordering enough bacon for him to eat for breakfast the next day. He said that rather than buying bacon at the store, he goes to Five Guys for lunch and saves the bacon for breakfast the following morning.

The video amassed 4.4 million views since it was posted on March 8. In the comments section, viewers who claimed to be current or former Five Guys employees confirmed the truth of Jordan’s hack.

“I worked at a 5 guys for 3 years can confirm. order the extra bacon and extra cheese it’s free,” one viewer commented.

“As a five guys worker I can confirm this is true,” a second echoed.

“Or extra anything. Managed one for a few years. Great place,” a third added.

However, some viewers condemned Jordan for revealing the hack.

“And now they will charge! Damn it Jordan!!” one user wrote.

“Nooooo. Now they will start charging,” a second echoed.

“Well damn now they’re going to charge for bacon,” another agreed.

According to Taste of Home, extra bacon and cheese are, in fact, free of charge.

“Five Guys has fifteen different toppings that you can put on your burger—all of which add up to the same price. However, a lot of people don’t know that you can ask for extra cheese and bacon without an added charge,” the outlet reports.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via email and TikTok comment for more information.