‘I had to wipe down tables in the rain one time’: Firehouse Subs worker says his boss sends him on ‘side quests’ when it gets slow

If one has ever worked in food service, they’re likely familiar with this common axiom: “If you have time to lean, you have time to clean.”

This refers to the idea that, no matter how few customers are present in a restaurant, there’s always something that an employee can be doing to better the condition of the store. This could include organizing shelves, cleaning, or a host of other activities.

However, while some of these minor tasks are understandable, others seem like busy work simply designed to keep employees occupied on the job—an idea recently satirized in a video from a TikTok account for a Firehouse Subs location in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada (@fhsbowmanville).

In the clip, which has over 1.4 million views as of Friday, the account writes, “When your boss sends you on the most out of pocket unskippable side quests.” The video shows an employee dusting odd places in the store.

Commenters were quick to share the various “side quests” former and current employers have put them on.

“I had to wipe down tables in the rain one time,” a user wrote.

“A manager once had me mop the public sidewalk outside,” another recalled.

“At my old job I got sent across the street to cvs to get a poster board and bubble letter stickers,” claimed a third.

“I work at a gas station that also has pizza and my manager made me offer free samples to people at the pumps,” recalled an additional TikToker. “Def wasn’t in the job description.”

Some just detailed their thoughts on “side quests” in general.

“I love that kind of stuff,” a commenter stated. “My job can get repetitive and boring so if i have something new to do while we’re slow i’m all for it.”

“They’re always my favourite tasks tho because then i take my time with it and it kills time,” offered a second.

“My entire job was out of pocket side quest,” joked a further TikToker.

