Woman gets sample at Walmart, starts choking on it. No one comes to help her

A Walmart shopper called out unhelpful bystanders who watched her choke on a sample.

Steph (@boho_mom_steph) posted a viral TikTok about her experience. It garnered over 391,000 views and sparked a debate on the “bystander effect.” Moreover, others attributed the lack of assistance to a modern-day phenomenon of record first, help later.

Steph walks through a Walmart store in her video. Her eyes appear watery and red as she speaks into the camera. “Guys, I just finished choking on a piece of food here in Walmart,” she explains.

Furthermore, she goes on to state that while going through the scary experience, no one came to assist her.

The TikToker speculates that other folks in the store assumed she was ill. “And would you believe that nobody came and checked on me. I think they just thought I had some sort of sickness or something,” she says.

“And you know what’s crazy? I choked on a piece of sample that Walmart gave me,” she adds.

The bystander effect

Several people who responded to Steph’s video attributed her choking to “the bystander effect.”

“Don’t let these people gaslight you that this is normal behavior. I would have at least been like you good girl? Let’s not normalize the bystander effect!” one viewer exclaimed.

“It’s the bystander effect,” the top comment reads.

According to Simply Psychology, this collective human behavior is often exhibited in groups of people. When a victim is being attacked or needs assistance, the presence of others is often a hindrance to their being helped.

The term began gaining traction when newspapers reported on the murder of Kitty Genovese, the outlet penned in a separate piece. The 28-year-old bartender was reportedly raped and killed in Queens, New York. According to reports at the time—which have since been disproved, per History—there were nearly 40 people nearby who could’ve intervened but didn’t.

Walmart bystanders: modern problem?

However, several viewers of Steph’s highlighted a modern-day interpretation of the “bystander effect.” Namely, that folks witnessing a victim in need of help would rather stand and record than get involved. One TikToker penned, “You’ll probably see yourself on someone else’s FYP. People can record everything but lack human decency.”

“Bystander effect. But also it’s hard to do anything without someone being ready to record or embarrass you,” another said.

What’s the universal sign for choking?

Others aimed to explain other reasons why bystanders may be hesitant to intervene.

“So as a former EMT if you’re not doing the international sign for choking or you’re unconscious I’m not intervening.. if you can cough you can breathe. If you can’t breathe do the ISFC I promise SOMEONE will step in, bystander effect doesn’t really come into play because the heimlich is taught really early, CPR is not,” another top comment read.

Per Allied Universal, when someone’s hands are wrapped around their throat, clutching it, this is “the most universal and obvious sign of choking.”

“An individual wrapping his or her hands tightly around the throat signifies that breathing is obstructed by an object lodged in the air passageway,” the outlet notes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Steph via TikTok comment for further information.

