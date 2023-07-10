‘Are we tipping since I’m cooking my own food?’: Viewers criticize restaurant that has customers cook their own steak

Black Rock Bar and Grill is under fire after a video of a server tutoring customers on how to cook their own steak went viral on TikTok.

User Raad_Noah (@raad_Noah) filmed the video while dining at Black Rock Bar and Grill, a chain steakhouse with locations in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, and Florida. According to their website, the restaurant specializes in steaks grilled by their own customers on a 775-degree volcanic stone.

In the video, Raad films his waitress giving her customers a quick tutorial on how to cook their steak on the volcanic stone. She shows them how to sear the steak, where to apply the butter, and how long it takes to cook each slice to their preferred temperature.

After she leaves, Raad takes a sliver of beef and places it on the stone. Rolling it around with his fork, he cooks it to his liking before holding it up to the camera.

The video has received 1.7 million views with many users being thrown off by the restaurant’s signature dish. A number of them wondered why customers should have to pay to cook their own meals.

“If I need a tutorial for my dinner I don’t want it,” one user stated.

“I went out so I don’t have to cook,” another agreed.

“I went to the melting pot and I was stressed the whole time I can’t live like this,” a third said, mirroring many commenters’ views on eating out.

“Are we tipping since I’m cooking my own food?” someone else asked.

Others didn’t mind the idea of customers having to cook their own food but strongly disagreed with the server’s method of cooking the steak.

“This is how not to cook a steak,” one commenter said.

“The way it stuck,” another pointed out about the steak sticking to the stone. “Ugh I wouldn’t even want it anymore.”

“Usually if you ACTUALLY sear it, it releases. It stuck because it hadn’t developed a seared crust yet,” explained a seasoned steak maker.

But at least one viewer appreciated the interactive nature of the dinner.

“There’s a place near me that does steak on a stone. Best steak I’ve ever had. And it’s kinda fun,” they shared, defending the unorthodox cooking method.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raad via TikTok comments and Black Rock Bar & Grill via email.