“They’re so cute”: Woman buys shoes from Goodwill. Then they start “disintegrating” the first time she wears them. Here’s why

There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect piece at a thrift store. However, sometimes, these discoveries come with some unexpected surprises.

For example, some shoppers discovered that items are occasionally sold at Goodwill for more than their original asking price. In one case, a shopper alleged that the process of digging through bins at the store gave her hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Now, a user on TikTok is issuing a warning about buying shoes from the store after two pairs of shoes she purchased secondhand fell apart.

Why did this woman’s shoes disintegrate?

TikTok user Maddie Foxworthy (@maddiefoxworthy) alleges that a pair of shoes she purchased from Goodwill has begun to crumble and fall apart. Her video has over 1.8 million views.

“Guys, what the [expletive]?” she starts. “This is the second time this has happened to me. These shoes from Goodwill literally start disintegrating beneath my feet.”

According to Foxworthy, this happened on the “very first time” she wore this pair, though she reiterates that it’s the second time it’s happened after buying used shoes.

“WHY!?!?!! RIP to the 2 pairs of thrifted shoes,” she writes in the caption.

Why do some shoes fall apart?

What Foxworthy experienced in this video is colloquially known as “crumbling,” “dry rot,” or “hydrolysis.”

This is a chemical reaction that occurs when water molecules break down the bonds in polyurethane or other materials used in the midsoles of sneakers and boots. Over time, moisture from the air can infiltrate the midsole, which in turn can cause it to disintegrate.

Before buying a pair of shoes, this can be detected by applying pressure to the midsole, though this may also cause the shoe to disintegrate. If one has purchased a pair of shoes and wants to prevent this from happening in the future, they can wear them, store them in a cool, dry place. They can also regularly inspect them to make sure nothing is amiss.

@maddiefoxworthy WHY!?!?!! RIP to the 2 pairs of thrifted shoes ♬ original sound – maddiefoxworthy

Many comments focused on whether the shoes in the video were as cute as the TikToker claimed. Others shared their own stories of accidental sneaker destruction.

“SAME THING JUST HAPPENED TO ME! I was devastated. sending my condolences,” wrote a user.



“The shoes haven’t been worn since Lewis and Clarks expedition. Dry rot city,” added another. “I had a pair of LL Bean boots from goodwill do the same.”

“Before you buy shoes from a thrift store give them a smack on the ground to check for dry rot!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Goodwill via email and Foxworthy via TikTok direct message and comment.

