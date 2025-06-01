“You pre pick your toilet paper?!”: Woman goes to public bathroom. She has to pay to get in

In the United States, the vast majority of public toilets are free to use—if you can find them.

As noted by Mike Bebernes for Yahoo!, when compared to other countries, the amount of public restrooms in the U.S. is pretty low. Data from the Public Toilet Index suggests that the United States has only eight public restrooms for every 100,000 Americans. In contrast, Canada has about double that, while Iceland enjoys around seven times as many public toilets.

There are a few reasons why these toilets do not exist in the United States. First, the cost of building and maintaining a toilet is often more than governments can convince the public is reasonable to spend. Pair that with the country’s reliance on private industry over public services, and the picture regarding our public bathroom policy becomes a bit clearer.

Across the world, communities and governments have found a way to resolve this issue. However, when travelers like TikTok user Myriam Estrella (@myriamestrella8) encounter it, they are often shocked.

What’s so weird about this public bathroom?

In a video with over 1.5 million views, Estrella shows herself looking worried.

“POV: when you’re an IBS girly and go to Europe but you have to PAY to use the bathroom AND pre-pick your toilet paper,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

The clip then appears to show her jumping over the gate without paying, then selecting toilet paper to be used in the bathroom.

“I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper,” she wrote in a comment.

Is this common?

Pay toilets are very common across Europe. In general, the fee is relatively small. Most pay toilets requiring only around 0.50€ (~$0.57 USD), though some can cost as much as 1€. As people across the world are moving away from cash payments, these public toilets are adapting as well. And it is now possible to pay with a credit or debit card in many European public toilets.

The reason for this payment is simple: This nominal fee allows the bathroom to be stocked and maintained for everyone else who uses it. Not only that, but some bathrooms are monitored by attendants. This fee pays the attendant’s wages while allowing them to make sure things in the bathroom are running smoothly.

In contrast, the United States not only does not have these paid toilets. But in many parts of the country, they are illegal.

Regarding the fact that Estrella had to take the toilet paper into the stall before entering, this is considerably less common, though it does occasionally happen. Consequently, experts advise carrying a pack of wipes or tissues with you while you travel in case toilet paper is not provided or the amount provided is insufficient.

In the comments section, users recounted their own stories of dealing with pay toilets while traveling.

“I went into a pay to potty in France and the timer ran out and the door popped open while I was still going,” wrote a user.

“The way I’d be rolling that TP out like I’m on the wheel of fortune,” added another.

“We don’t have free healthcare but atleast we have free bathrooms,” declared a third.

“I highly recommend a portable bidet. I got mine on Amazon and it fits in my purse,” offered a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Estrella via email.

