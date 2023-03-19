‘I’m here to be a cashier’: Worker getting paid $2.13 an hour says his manager makes him clean

If you’ve ever worked as a server, you’ve probably heard something to the effect of, “If you’re standing, you could be cleaning.”

However, as many servers can attest, there isn’t always something to clean. In these cases, many servers have found themselves performing tasks seemingly without need just to keep management happy.

In other cases, a server will be asked to perform strenuous tasks that are outside of their job description — taking up their time and depriving them of potential tipped work in the process.

Recently, TikTok user Aiden (@aidan.alexander) sparked a discussion after making a video on this topic. His video currently has over 386,000 views as of Sunday.

“When your manager asks you to clean the most unnecessary shit when you get paid 2.13 an hour,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

“I’m here to be a cashier,” he wrote in a comment.

In the comments section, many users shared their stories of being asked to perform tasks outside their job description.

“I got told to sweep the parking lot and to mop the cooler walls,” a user said.

“They literally made me get on my hands and knees and scrub the steps with a rag until they were spotless,” another recalled.

“I’m literally cleaning the walls and like the wood posts inside the restaurant like I’m not a host,” added a third.

A few users noted that the job of maintenance workers, who frequently must perform these tasks, is severely underappreciated.

“I feel maintenance should be paid at least $30/hr,” a commenter shared. “it requires physical work, people look down upon those people but really they’re the hardest worker.”

“They honestly should get paid a lot more,” Aiden agreed in response. “they are so kind and humble.”

Other users offered their view that if a restaurant is paying the bare minimum, they should expect the bare minimum from their employees. For context, the federal minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 per hour.

“Servers don’t do side work, that’s a different pay bracket,” a commenter stated.

“I get paid minimum wage and my boss be acting like she pays me 16 an hour,” claimed a second.

“Only $13, I make $14 and still won’t do that. Plus the minimum wage in my state is $13.85,” wrote an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Aiden via TikTok comment.