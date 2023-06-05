‘He didn’t charge me’: Firehouse customer receives ‘entire jar’ of fan-favorite pickles after asking for one extra

A TikToker is gaining popularity after sharing the unexpected act of generosity she received after placing an order at a popular sandwich shop.

In the video, Kay (@ohcakesx) is seen filming from inside her car after picking up food at Firehouse Subs.

Firehouse Subs is a chain sandwich known for serving hot gourmet sandwiches. They have more than 1,200 locations across most U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Their pickles are also such a fan favorite that they sell them in red five-gallon buckets. Kay is among the Firehouse pickle lovers.

She explained that she asked for a side of pickles with her order. The guy behind the counter “casually” handed her a to-go box. While she waited to be charged for the tangy side, he let her have the side for free. “It’s fine, have a good day,” he told her.

Once she got to her car and opened the box, she was surprised to see the sheer amount of pickles he fit in the container and gave away. There appear to be about a dozen pickle spears in the box, with some pickle juice pooling at the bottom.

“The f*ck?! I only asked for one. He gave me a jar,” she said while laughing at the situation.

The video is a testament to one of the founding values shared on the Firehouse website, “People come back when they’re treated well and fed well.”

The video has nearly 5,000 views on TikTok.

“This is why i love firehouse, their staff is the best!” she captioned the video.

Kay’s video got over a dozen comments.

“You know you’re the chosen one when this happens… I’m jealous,” one person said.

“That guy wants you to have an awesome day!!!” another wrote.

“It’s okay they are all my pickles from when I order mine with No pickle,” a commenter joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kay via TikTok comment.