“Splinty Moore Stew”: Hormel recalls 256,000 pounds of Dinty Moore Beef Stew after finding wood fragments inside

Dinty Moore Beef Stew lovers, beware. Hormel is recalling a quarter of a million pounds of the soup due to multiple customers finding pieces of wood inside.

Dinty Moore Beef Stew recall details

The recall impacts 20-ounce cans of Dinty Moore Beef Stew with “Best by Feb 2028” and “T02045” printed on them.

Hormel learned of this situation from three consumers who identified the foreign objects inside their soup.

Although no injuries have been reported as a result, consumers should dispose of the product and refrain from consuming it. Obviously, if you think you did consume wood, you should consult a doctor immediately.

The internet reacts to the recall news

Of course, the internet was predictably ruthless in the wake of this news. Reddit users made light work of the news in this thread posted to r/NotTheOnion.

“Hormel apologizes for including something almost edible in their stew,” joked one user.

A second user wrote, “10g of fiber!”

A third user agreed, “Right? It’s Dinty Moore. I know I’m getting mystery goop; don’t recall it!”

Other users riffed on the brand name with added wood. “They just threw the fence post in with the steer? Now that’s country,” joked one. A second quipped, “Fresh from the cutting board.” A third wrote, “Splinty Moore Stew.”

Someone else leaned into nostalgia. “Ate way too much of this in college. Dinty Moore on top of rice with a little bit of cottage cheese on top. I still crave it every once in a while,” they wrote.

