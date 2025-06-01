“She literally… exposed me”: Woman buys love spell from Etsy witch. Then the seller backstabs her

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her disastrously awkward run-in with an Etsy witch she hired to cast a love spell on her crush.

Corinne (@andtheg4gis) didn’t go into much detail about how she found the so-called witch—only that she offered her services on Etsy, a site better known for candles and crafts than actual magic. At first, Corinne said she was excited. Then things went sideways.

According to Corinne, she sent the witch her crush’s name and birthday to work the spell. But instead of summoning romance, the witch summoned chaos—by exposing her.

“She literally DMed him on Instagram and exposed me,” Corinne said through tears in her video. “She sent him screenshots of everything I sent.”

As of Tuesday, Corinne’s cautionary tale had racked up more than 18,000 views—and plenty of secondhand embarrassment.

Etsy witches can make a killing

So-called Etsy witches have been a topic of online scrutiny for a while now, with some users flat-out accusing them of being scammers.

In the r/Etsy subreddit, one user called the site a haven for “predatory scammers” who peddle “‘magic spells’ to emotionally and mentally vulnerable people”—and apparently turn a decent profit doing it.

It’s unclear how much Corinne paid for her ill-fated love spell. But either way, this kind of behavior isn’t supposed to fly on Etsy. According to the platform’s own guidelines, metaphysical services like reiki, distance healing, spellcasting, prayers, and rituals that promise things like love, money, or legal wins are explicitly banned.

Still, as the Guardian noted, there’s money to be made in spellcasting—whether you’re a true believer or just someone out to cause chaos. The outlet found Etsy witches charging anywhere from $39.95 to $400 for their “services.”

But just because it’s profitable doesn’t mean it’s allowed—or ethical. And as Corinne’s story makes clear, even if you do fork over the cash, there’s no guarantee your crush won’t find out.

“So much for supporting small businesses,” Corinne wrote in the accompanying caption of her clip.

Viewers encourage aggrieved customer to take action

In the comments under Corinne’s video, some viewers had a very specific idea of justice: Find another witch, and let them handle it.

“Oh baby, you gotta tell the elder witches,” one TikToker quipped.

“Girl, tell another Etsy witch about her and have it handled,” another echoed.

“Genuinely, like, report that to Etsy, that’s so crazy” a third person wrote.

Others speculated about the witch’s motives—was it revenge, a moral stand, or just plain chaos?

“Oh, she wanted your man bad,” one commenter said.

Another viewer agreed. “Girl she wanted him,” they wrote.

And at least one person wondered if alerting Corinne’s crush was part of the bit.

“Telling him you’re into him is the love spell,” one viewer guessed.

Then there were viewers who echoed the warnings shared on Reddit: Etsy explicitly forbids the sale of spells, and for good reason. Some cautioned others against trying to cast love spells in the first place—especially on unsuspecting crushes—arguing it’s a bad idea ethically, emotionally, and now, evidently, logistically.

“Honey, no, never do love spells,” one woman warned. “Any woman tempted to do a love spell, instead to do beauty, abundance, or protection spell on YOURSELF.”

“Love spells are a bad idea so maybe this is a blessing in disguise,” another suggested.

“Nobody should be casting love spells on anyone period,” a third commenter said. “That was the universe/God letting [you know].”

