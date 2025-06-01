“Explain yourself!!!”: woman orders Too Good to Go. Then she sees old pizza slices thrown in shopping bag

Too Good To Go helps budget-friendly customers connect to stores or restaurants about to dispose of excess food. Typically, establishments provide a large variety of food items in a surprise bag. And after picking up her Too Good To Go bag, this customer was in for quite the surprise.

Canada-based thrifter Victoria (@victoria.scholes) sits in her car, holding a plastic grocery store bag. “My first time ordering from Too Good To Go. Is this normal lmao,” she asks in the text overlay.

When she opens the bag, there are eight slices of pepperoni supreme pizza tossed in there. However, the content creator shrugs it off and chuckles. “That is so funny,” she says, suppressing a laugh.

Victoria jokingly calls out the food recovery app in the caption, saying, “@Too Good To Go explain yourself!!! likeeeeee just thrown in a plastic bag??? lmao what.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Victoria via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Too Good To Go via press email.

Viewers weigh in

Her video garnered over 267,000 views. Viewers aimed to answer her question. Many confirmed this isn’t a normal Too Good To Go experience.

“I get Too Good to Go all the time and I’ve never seen the food dumped in a bag like that lmao,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve only ever got it in a pizza box. They just throw extra piece of top. I have never once been given pizza like this. next time scream for help idk man,” another said.

A third remarked, “WHY ARE THEY JUST RAW DOGGIN THE PLASTIC BAG LIKE THAT.”

“I’d contact pizza pizza about it not too good to go. They don’t handle the food packaging,” another user advised.

“Nope you should reach out to customer support on the website/app to complain,” a second recommended.

Who is at fault?

Although the store is the one that packages the food, the app actually recommends that customers bring their own bags. “The store will provide packaging for your food, but we encourage you to bring your own bag to carry it home in,” its website states.

To avoid this happening to you, heed Too Good To Go’s advice and bring your own bag or box.

