@smh.its.alex.10/TikTok Chatchai Somwat/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I did this the other day and missed a car’: McDonald’s worker doesn’t realize drive-thru mic is turned off, misses orders

'I will randomly hit the turn on button if we haven’t had a customer for a while just to make sure.'

Posted on Jul 11, 2023

A McDonald’s worker went viral after posting a humorous video about forgetting to turn on the drive-thru mic.

TikToker Alex (@smh.its.alex.10) filmed the short clip while working a shift at McDonald’s, and he captioned it with a disclaimer that reads, “If ur my manager, this is not real i SWEAR.” The video was viewed over 67,000 times as of Tuesday.

@smh.its.alex.10 If ur my manager, fhis is not real i SWEAR #worklife #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – TheManHimself

In the video, Alex is leaning against a counter with his arms crossed when he suddenly jumps up and taps his headset. Then he mimes frantically putting in orders. The McDonald’s worker used a text overlay to provide some context: “Me realizing my mic was just off and it was not a slow night.”

Users responded positively to the skit, with many commenters reflecting on their own time working in fast food and specifically, at the drive-thru window.

“That’s why I don’t work fast food anymore,” one user said.

“I’ve done this and cars have drove off,” another shared.

“I be doing this lmao,” admitted a third. “I remember I looked at the camera of the drive thru and it was packed lmao.”

One former McDonald’s worker recalled a shift working the drive-thru where her mic was working, but she forgot to turn her headphones on. “Stop I did this once when I changed the battery and forgot to turn it back on. A customer came in screaming.”

“Nah bc I did this the other day and missed a car,” another wrote. The creator sympathized and responded with an emphatic, “NOOOOO.”

One fast-food worker shared a strategy to combat the fear of missing orders while working the drive-thru: “I will randomly hit the turn on button if we haven’t had a customer for a while just to make sure.”

But one worker admitted that they sometimes turn off the mic just to mess with customers—although it’s unclear whether this individual works at McDonald’s.

“Sometimes I just turn it off cause customers be annoying,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.

*First Published: Jul 11, 2023, 4:44 pm CDT

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. His work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the U.S. He enjoys comics and gardening.

