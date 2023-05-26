‘It unfortunately came down to them just not liking me’: Worker who’s getting fired shows what happens on her last day

Saying goodbye to a job, either voluntarily or otherwise, is never easy. One may be tasked with off-boarding themselves, training other employees to do their job, or finishing up projects to which they had previously been assigned—all while bidding farewell to the work friends they’ve made during their time at the job.

Given how common it is to leave work—especially at a time when areas like tech are seeing major layoffs—it’s no surprise that some users have taken to TikTok to document their experiences departing from their workplace for good.

One former employee vlogged her last day at Microsoft before quitting. Another showed the reality of providing a two-week notice to viral success.

Now, another TikTok user has hopped on this trend.

In a video with over 21,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Sara (@sara..kahn) documents her last day working from home.

@sara..kahn Also from my drafts documenting the wildest month of my life. Enjoy the chaos 😘 ♬ original sound – Sara Kahn

In the video, Sara says her day was filled with meetings explaining how to perform her role to other employees. She then had a meeting to “go over [her] separation agreement” and find out when she loses her health insurance.

Surprisingly, Sara’s final day was cut off early, she says. Despite allegedly being told that she would be able to access her account for another week, she found herself locked out midday before she was able to send her offboarding paper.

“I’m out. I’m done,” she concludes. “Good luck!”

In the comments, Sara explains that she was fired because she simply wasn’t the right fit for the company.

“It unfortunately came down to them ‘just not liking me,’” she noted. “I was a lot younger and all.”

Still, Sara is keeping a positive attitude.

“It is what it is – been so great to start fresh tbh,” she detailed in a comment. She shared in later comments that she liked her boss and was able to get severance.

Commenters supported Sara in her ongoing journey.

“Yea I wouldn’t have done half the stuff you did,” a user wrote. “Any company is lucky to have you.”

“Can’t believe they logged you out! I just saw your second last day a couple minutes ago and you did more than most would have,” echoed a second.

“Any company is lucky to have you,” a third user added. “You’re such a pleasure to work with!”

We’ve reached out to Sara via email.