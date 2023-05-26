worker speaking with caption 'I've had like 4 or 5 meetings cause people are like wait hoe do I do this' (l) worker speaking at desk with caption 'I'm getting fired so come with me to my last day of work' (c) worker speaking with caption 'to go over my separation agreement and find out when I lose my health insurance' (r)

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock @sara..kahn/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘It unfortunately came down to them just not liking me’: Worker who’s getting fired shows what happens on her last day

'They logged me out.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Trending

Posted on May 26, 2023

Saying goodbye to a job, either voluntarily or otherwise, is never easy. One may be tasked with off-boarding themselves, training other employees to do their job, or finishing up projects to which they had previously been assigned—all while bidding farewell to the work friends they’ve made during their time at the job.

Given how common it is to leave work—especially at a time when areas like tech are seeing major layoffs—it’s no surprise that some users have taken to TikTok to document their experiences departing from their workplace for good. 

One former employee vlogged her last day at Microsoft before quitting. Another showed the reality of providing a two-week notice to viral success.

Now, another TikTok user has hopped on this trend.

In a video with over 21,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Sara (@sara..kahn) documents her last day working from home.

@sara..kahn

Also from my drafts documenting the wildest month of my life. Enjoy the chaos 😘

♬ original sound – Sara Kahn

In the video, Sara says her day was filled with meetings explaining how to perform her role to other employees. She then had a meeting to “go over [her] separation agreement” and find out when she loses her health insurance.

Surprisingly, Sara’s final day was cut off early, she says. Despite allegedly being told that she would be able to access her account for another week, she found herself locked out midday before she was able to send her offboarding paper.

“I’m out. I’m done,” she concludes. “Good luck!”

In the comments, Sara explains that she was fired because she simply wasn’t the right fit for the company.

“It unfortunately came down to them ‘just not liking me,’” she noted. “I was a lot younger and all.”

Still, Sara is keeping a positive attitude.

“It is what it is – been so great to start fresh tbh,” she detailed in a comment. She shared in later comments that she liked her boss and was able to get severance.

Commenters supported Sara in her ongoing journey.

“Yea I wouldn’t have done half the stuff you did,” a user wrote. “Any company is lucky to have you.”

“Can’t believe they logged you out! I just saw your second last day a couple minutes ago and you did more than most would have,” echoed a second.

“Any company is lucky to have you,” a third user added. “You’re such a pleasure to work with!”

We’ve reached out to Sara via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: May 26, 2023, 9:02 am CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 