‘Are we suuuuuurrrreeee that was the reason?’: Woman says her boss fired her after she wore a Birkin into the office

A woman says she was fired from her job after she arrived to work carrying an Hermès Birkin bag.

Esha Reneé (@esharenee) took to TikTok to share the news seemingly right after she’d been fired.

The TikToker filmed herself from the inside of her car.

“I just got fired,” she says, holding her hand up to her mouth in mock surprise.

“She fired me because I wore a Birkin bag to work,” Reneé alleges, adding that her boss told her that wasn’t the “type of image” they wanted to promote at the company.

“I don’t get it. Make it make sense,” the fired worker adds. “I got a lawsuit coming.”

At the end of the video, she also says that she’s never been late or absent, and reiterates her intention file a lawsuit.

Reneé’s video garnered 70,400 views, but many users were skeptical of her claims.

A number of people didn’t believe that the TikToker owned an authentic Birkin in the first place. Birkin bags aren’t sold to just anybody. And once a person has been given the opportunity to purchase one of these bags, they then have to fork over $10,000 or more for it.

“I”m gonna need to see authentication because I do not believe you have an actual Birkin,” said one person.

“Did you tell [your boss] that it wasn’t real? Serious question?” asked another, to which the creator responded saying, “It’s very much real. All my things are.”

Many also pointed out that since she works in Michigan, which is at at-will employment state, she could be fired for any reason her boss decided.

“They can fire you for whatever they want,” wrote someone, to which Reneé responded with a follow-up video.

“I understand that Michigan is an at-will state but as I talk to my lawyer on the way home … it’s illegal to fire someone for wrongful termination based off discrimination and classism is a form of discrimination. So, yes, it’s wrongful termination.”

She adds that she’s also plans to sue for an “hostile work environment,” since she says her boss constantly made comments about the bags she wore to work, “whether it’s my Birkin, my Bottega, even my Louis Vuitton, which is like the Walmart of purses now.”

The ex-employee’s second video received over 266,000 videos, but still, viewers didn’t quite believe her.

“I don’t think you got fired because of a Birkin. This video alone says so much,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Are we suuuuuurrrreeee that was the reason?” Asked someone else, to which Reneé said she had video proof.

