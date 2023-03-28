‘I get paid through today. That’s it’: Worker says she was laid off with no notice

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she was laid off without warning.

In a video with over 488,000 views, TikTok user Tia (@tiasofierce), who is a single mother, films herself in the aftermath of her dismissal.

“I just got let go from my job without a warning at all. Nothing,” she says in the video. “I didn’t see it coming at all, and I get paid through today, and that’s it.”

Throughout the video, she notes the questionable behavior on the part of her company and the perceived inequality of expectation between employer and employee.

“If we, as employees, if we just up and quit…Like, if we don’t give a two-week notice, that’s shameful. But companies can literally just call you and be like, ‘Hey, no…today’s your last day,’” Tia details.

“I’m angry, angry that I didn’t even get a heads up that I could be in danger of losing my job…so I could plan accordingly,” she added in the caption. “I feel ashamed to say that I have lost my job… it’s the very first time I have ever even said that.”

In an update video, Tia says she’s now receiving unemployment benefits and looking for work.

In this video, Tia thanks her viewers for their support during this time.

“My life is so rich and so full, even though this is the hardest time I’ve had in a while,” she explains. “I am so thankful that I have the people surrounding me that I do. You guys mean more to me than you will ever, ever know, and I love you guys.”

Tia also revealed that she’ll be spending more time streaming on Twitch and encouraged her viewers to follow her account.

In the comments section, many users decried both this manner of firing and the American labor system in general.

“That’s why I’d never give a job a two-week notice lol,” wrote one user.

“Only in US employees are treated so bad,” added another.

While labor standards differ around the world, the United States is unique in its prevalence of “at-will employment.”

“At-will means that an employer can terminate an employee at any time for any reason, except an illegal one, or for no reason without incurring legal liability. Likewise, an employee is free to leave a job at any time for any or no reason with no adverse legal consequences,” writes the National Conference of State Legislatures. “At-will also means that an employer can change the terms of the employment relationship with no notice and no consequences.”

“The U.S. is one of a handful of countries where employment is predominantly at-will,” the article adds. “Most countries throughout the world allow employers to dismiss employees only for cause.”

Furthermore, while immediate dismissal is technically possible in almost all countries in Europe, employers are generally required to give considerable notice before letting go of an employee.

The amount of notice often changes based on how long that person has worked for the company. In France, for example, an employee who has worked for less than 2 years must receive a month’s notice before their dismissal. In Germany, employees who have worked more than 20 years at the same company are required to receive 7 months of notice before their employment can be terminated.

Back on TikTok, users remained supportive of Tia.

“You got this! It’s going to be scary for a bit, but sometimes a chapter ends and a whole new book begins,” detailed a commenter.

“This happened to me too. I found a new job 3 days later. better pay/benefits& I lost 25lbs 2 months after I started,” shared a second. “Sometimes we just need a push.”

