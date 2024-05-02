‘The pressure from the managers is unrealllll’: Marshalls workers hype themselves up to get customers signed up for credit cards

Marshalls workers were captured getting pumped up about convincing customers to open credit cards before the start of their shift.

In a viral video that has racked up 2.6 million views and over 254,600 likes as of Wednesday, TikToker Gisell (@laflacagisell) and the other workers declared how many accounts they planned to open.

By the end of their shifts, they also revealed their rate of success.

The numbers were extremely underwhelming.

“How many credits you gonna get today?” an off-camera voice asked one of the workers in the clip.

“I’m gonna get eleven credits,” she excitedly responded.

However, by the end of her shift, the number of accounts she successfully opened was far less.

“OK, so how many credits did you get today?” the off-camera voice asked.

“Zero,” the worker admitted.

Other workers also appeared on camera and said how many accounts they planned to open at the start of their shift. By the end, those workers were also largely unsuccessful.

One woman announced she planned to get 10 credit cards opened, and others aimed even higher, stating they planned to get thousands of “credits.”

Not a single lady hit their goal. In fact, they collectively managed to open not a single account.

In the comments section, some TikTokers talked trash about the store’s credit card offering.

“No one want a Marshalls credit card,” one viewer wrote.

“Cus that credit card has NO benefits,” user Tanya Villatoro wrote.

Others critiqued managers who push their teams too hard to open credit accounts.

“The pressure from the mangers is unrealllll,” user llittzyy.m commented.

“The managers act as if it’s the end of the world if there’s no credit apps,” another viewer added.

The TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard can be used at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. It offers a 10% discount on a customer’s first purchase with the card. The card offers other rewards and incentives, but it is not a great financing option. According to NerdWallet, its ongoing APR is 32.24%.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gisell and Marshalls for comment via TikTok comment and email respectively.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.