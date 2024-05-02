‘I started to notice these 2 yellow dots around the corner of my eye’: Woman issues warning after buying Amazon sunglasses

A woman issued a warning after wearing Amazon sunglasses and experiencing yellow dots in eye. She says she later learned she may have permanently damaged her eyes.

TikTok user Courntey (@courtney_courtney) posted a video detailing her “cautionary tale” on Tuesday. It has since amassed 2.9 million views. In the video, Courtney says she recently noticed “two yellowish dots on the corners of my eye.” That, she says, led her to the eye doctor, who conducted an examination.

That’s when Courtney’s eye doctor asked what type of sunglasses she uses, she recalls. Courtney says she showed the doctor her pair of sunglasses purchased from Amazon. “She looks at the sunglasses and is appalled,” Courtney says. “In a very professional way, she pretty much said, ‘You have [expletive] sunglasses, and now you’ve [expletive] up your eyes.”

Courtney says she then asked the doctor if she could take eye drops or another medication to fix her condition. “She said no,” Courtney says. “So now, because I decided to buy trendy sunglasses that were like $5 from Amazon, I am paying the ultimate price.”

Additionally, Courtney says she sometimes avoids wearing sunglasses altogether to avoid messing up her makeup. “And now my eyes are yellow on the inside,” she says. “So this is a cautionary tale to just pay the $60 for good [expletive] UV protection glasses, rather than being trendy and cute.”

Courtney then shows a closeup of her eyes. “This is a cautionary tale,” she says again.

In the comments, users revealed the medical condition Courtney is now dealing with.

“It’s called a pinguecula and they appear because of high UV exposure,” wrote one user.

A second user said, “That’s a pinguecula for sure. Pterygiums are also a sign of excess sun exposure to the eyes. Good thing you caught it early.” Courtney replied, “THIS! i should of mentioned the medical term. i know im glad i was paranoid and went in when i did.”

Another user suggested, “tip: you can take your sunglasses into almost any optical shop and have them tested for UV protection.”

One user said this made her lose an argument at home. “Saw this after roasting my bf for buying a really expensive pair of sunglasses. looks like i have to apologize,” she wrote.

Another user says, “It’s because sunglasses make your eyes widen since they see darker, but if it doesn’t have uv protection, it’ll cause more sunrays to get into your eye and damage it! so either no sunglasses.”

What is pinguecula?

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, pinguecula is a yellow-ish growth on the mucous membrane that covers the front of the eye, which is caused by “a combination of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun, wind and dust.” It’s also true that the condition requires surgery to resolve.

The Daily Dot reached out to Courtney via TikTok direct message and Amazon via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.