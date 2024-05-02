‘You gotta pay for that’: Customer says salon tried to charge $40 to dry her hair. She just paid $300 for highlights

A hair salon customer posted a viral TikTok in her car after paying $300 for a highlight appointment. She says the stylist tried to charge $40 to dry her hair.

Colleen McKee (@colleenmckeemusic) has reached over 949,000 views and 49,000 likes on her video by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “Just a wet blonde rat.”

To begin, McKee records herself sitting in her car with visibly wet hair. She starts to ask if any viewers have ever been to a salon, gotten their hair highlighted and washed, and had a stylist say, “Oh, you want it dried? You gotta pay for that.”

McKee says that her stylist told her, “That’s at least $40 more, depending on who you see. But, like, you can dry it yourself if you want.”

She says to the camera, “I just paid you almost $300; this is crazy.”

Next, McKee clarifies that she loves her hair stylist and her video is “zero shade to her.” She says, “This is not her salon, she doesn’t own it, it’s not her rules,” but still finds the policy unnecessary.

She asks stylists, “Wouldn’t you wanna see people’s color to make sure it turned out cute and how you wanted it?”

Before ending her video, she says, “Anyways, I guess I’ll go, like, dry it.”

Viewers in the comment section agree with McKee. One says, “TRULY NOT NORMAL, I’VE NEVER UNDERSTOOD THIS.”

Another comment with over 12,000 likes says, “like how can they check their work.”

“As a stylist, I need to see it to know that the tone is toning,” one agrees.

“The hairdry is like the showcase of the color cut. They should definitely be doing it,” another viewer adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to McKee via Instagram direct message.

In recent Daily Dot headlines, a customer says her stylist refused to fix her hair after dying it dark instead of blond.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.