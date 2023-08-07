‘You can’t get this much food for that price’: Texas Roadhouse family pack for less than $40 feeds family of 3

In a viral video, a TikToker shares how she fed her family of three with just $40 at Texas Roadhouse.

In the video, Kiersten (@kiersteneats) takes her to-go order home from Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse chain that specializes in Texas and Southwestern-style cuisine.

“I just got all this food from Texas Roadhouse for under $40,” Kiersten explains before showing viewers her haul.

She first shows the “big guy,” which is an aluminum serving platter filled edge to edge with “chicken critters,” the chain’s take on chicken tenders. The tray also has a serving of french fries, two servings of mashed potatoes, a serving of buttered corn, and some ranch dipping sauce.

In its own packaging was a large Caesar salad, along with the restaurant’s beloved dinner rolls and cinnamon butter. Her Texas Roadhouse location also threw in plastic cutlery.

“I paid like $37 and some change, and this is going to feed me and my two kids, and we’re absolutely going to have leftovers. Y’all need to run to Texas Roadhouse. This is a cheap, delicious dinner, and you can’t get this much food for that price,” Kiersten says.

She adds that each location has its own offerings, like a meal with steak tips that she saw when ordering, but the chicken tender meal was the cheapest for her.

The video has garnered more than 760,000 views and over 200 comments as of Monday afternoon.

“Will 100% be doing this again!” Kiersten wrote in the caption.

For those interested in trying this themselves, you can find the “Family Pack” option at the bottom of Texas Roadhouse’s online ordering system.

Viewers in the comments had mixed feedback.

“2 things of ranch for all that chicken ….i need one of the mashed potatoe containers of ranch,” the top comment read.

“The always say unavailable at the locations I check,” another person said.

“Why would you do this to me? Now I have to plan to go get this,” a further user wrote.

This is not the first time Texas Roadhouse has caught the Daily Dot’s attention. We previously reported on a server that showed off the chain’s “secret” menu items and another who shared how much cheaper it is to get their Texas Roadhouse meal to-go versus when you sit to eat.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiersten and Texas Roadhouse for comment via email.