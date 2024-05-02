‘It would take 30 minutes – to an hour to leave your room’: Traveler warns you should never stay at this Vegas hotel

A traveler staying in Las Vegas posted a PSA warning travelers not to book a room at the Circus Circus hotel and casino.

TikToker PinkVenomGirl (@catlr4) has reached over 1.7 million views and 71,000 likes on her video by Wednesday.

In her video, PinkVenmonGirl films the inside lobby of the Circus Circus hotel with an on-screen caption that says, “DO NOT!!! STAY AT CIRCUS CIRCUS IN LAS VEGAS!!!”

Within the first six seconds of the video, PinkVenmonGirl records the elevator hall that is filled with a line of people waiting to enter. “These are the elevators. You see this?” she asks.

As she continues recording the line of people, she adds another on-screen caption explaining that only half of the elevators in the hotel were running. Out of the elevators that were working, she says, “half of them would get stuck and never come to any floor.”

“I don’t even know how far back it goes,” she adds while still following the line of people.

Next, PinkVenomGirl says in an on-screen caption that the stairs had also been blocked off. “You couldn’t get on them from the main floor, and you’d get yelled at for using them at all,” she says.

She continues recording the hotel guests in line for almost 15 more seconds. She writes in an on-screen caption that “it would take 30 minutes – an hour to leave your room OR get to your room.”

In another on-screen caption, PinkVenomGirl says she had read reviews on Circus Circus four months prior that said the elevators were not working. “So I’m assuming this has been going on for a really long time,” she adds.

Before ending her video, she adds one more caption, claiming, “I have so many more horror stories/red flags/illegal tales about this hotel.”

A viewer in the comments section told PinkVenomGirl they had a similar experience while staying at the Circus Circus hotel. “I stayed once and the elevator kept breaking down, the hotel was filthy and the line to check in was out the back,” the comment said. “They finished checking in at 3am!”

Another comment asked, “Isn’t this a huge fire hazard, this is insane.”

One viewer agreed, saying, “Them blocking the stairs is a huge fire hazard. I would have called the fire department. Got that taken care of quick!”

Boardman Fire Department states, “Hallways, exits and stairwells should be clear of obstructions. Stairs should have emergency lighting and elevators should be clearly marked to prevent use in a fire.”

“Las Vegas’ Circus Circus undergoing $25M+ renovations, work to wrap up by the end of 2024,” another comment explained.

According to VegasINC, the Circus Circus hotel is “getting a makeover.” The site states that the General manager, Shana Gerety, hopes to get the hotel “back to the glory days and what it used to be.”

