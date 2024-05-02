‘Feel sad for Nissan’: Mechanic shares his picks for car brands that have become ‘money pits’

Buying a car is a long-term commitment—and an increasingly expensive one at that. In addition to the sticker price, yearly registration costs, insurance, and constantly fluctuating gas prices, you’re also looking at maintenance costs that only hurt more and more the older your car gets.

Understanding what you’re getting into in that regard when you choose a car can save you some trouble down the line, and a recent TikTok from an auto shop showing mechanics giving their perspective on the matter has people chiming in with their own thoughts.

Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc), a repair shop in Northglenn, Colorado, frequently uploads videos polling their mechanics on information customers may appreciate knowing, with one of their most recent topics being car brands that are “money pits.”

“I like to think that the European vehicles can usually be money pits after like 100,000,” one said. “The Dodge 1500 5.7s…money pit. Anything with the BMW logo’s gonna be a money pit. That’s about it.”

Another mechanic was far more blunt, warning that “every single one is gonna have a big problem,” while two others collectively cited Jeep, Kia, Chrysler, and Nissan.

There are many factors that go into something like this, with details on individual models, of course, playing a role as well. But a roundup from CarEdge of car brands from most expensive to maintain over a ten-year period to least expensive somewhat backs up what the mechanics here are saying. Kia and Nissan fall towards the middle of the list, but Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler are right there at the top of the popular brands they claim are most expensive to maintain, while Porsche and BMW reportedly result in the most expenses of luxury brands.

Folks in the comments of Accurate Automotive’s video had plenty to add, too.

“Worst I’ve ever owned was a VW,” wrote one user. “Specialty fluids, parts, and mechanics required.”

Another suggested it’s “American brands… Dodge, Ford, Jeep etc” that should give people pause.

“Feel sad for Nissan becoming a money pit. I had several old Sentra and Altima. They were almost immortal,” another recalled. This prompted a further user to suggest that “it’s really just the new CVTs that are the problem. [Nissan] should just go back to conventional and call it a day.”

On the flip side, one commenter cited the Honda Civic as “to this day my best financial decision ever,” while another suggested, “Get Toyota and you will be fine for ever.”

“The 2nd guy understands it,” one noted. “Just gotta pick a poison.”

