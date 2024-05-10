A video on TikTok went viral of a new homeowner playing the “Put a Finger Down” game while sharing his story about finding out a squatter had been in his new home.

Sonny (@goodsonnymusic) has reached over 651,000 views and 45,000 likes on his video as of publication. He captioned his video, “squatters rights? More like I’m ’bout to set this squatter RIGHT.”

To start his video, Sonny says he’s been a renter thus far and finally saved up enough money to put a “nice down payment” on a home.

Sonny says that when he first arrived at the home on closing day, he deep-cleaned the whole place and got a new mattress delivered in a large box, which he had to lug “all the way upstairs.” He says he left the mattress there and then went to sleep at his family’s house for the night since he had nothing to put on the new mattress.

Sonny quickly realized something was off

Sonny says he returned to his home at 7:00am the next morning and realized his front door was “bolted from the inside” after a few unsuccessful attempts at getting in. He then says he “bust through the front door” and smelled cigarette smoke immediately upon entry.

“All of the stuff that you had laying in the floor is not there,” he says in the second person, as he is still playing the “Put a Finger Down” game. Sonny says he began to look further through the house and realized that the mattress he had moved upstairs the previous day was now back on the first floor of the home.

He adds that he found cigarette butts everywhere, pills scattered on the floor, and cigarette ash on his new mattress. He says that at this point, he realized, “Someone’s definitely broken into my house.”

Sonny says that after further investigation, he realized the “protective knife” he had sitting on a counter was “no longer there,” making him wonder, “Maybe this person is in the house with the knife.”

“I need to leave,” he adds.

He says he exited the home and immediately called the police. “So you haven’t gone to the bathroom yet today. You haven’t showered, you haven’t taken your meds, you haven’t eaten, you haven’t had water, and you sit on the front porch and wait for two hours for cops to show up,” he adds.

Sonny says law enforcement told him they would “clear the house” when they arrived.

“They just literally walk a single lap through the house and say, ‘OK, well, they’re not here anymore, so we’ll file a police report.'” He says the officers left his home directly after this conversation.

The discoveries only got stranger

Sonny says he thought to himself, “Now we have to go spend probably $1,000 today to outfit this house in security measures.” He says that while he was out buying supplies for the house, his partner called to tell him, “In the box where the mattress was, there’s a bunch of clothes,” as well as a “tooth flosser.”

“That probably means that they slept on my mattress naked as well, which really pisses me off,” Sonny says.

Other issues Sonny and his partner reportedly found are that the intruder lit a candle they found in the home “and then proceeded to, what seems like, helicopter it around.” He says there was “wax everywhere” and that the intruder also “dumped it down the sink drain.”

“And then, even weirder stuff,” he continues. “Your energy drinks you had in the fridge weren’t drank but moved all the way through the house, out the back door, through the backyard, and put in the garage.”

@goodsonnymusic squatters rights? More like im bout to set this squatter RIGHT ♬ original sound – sonny

Does the perpetrator really have squatters’ rights?

A viewer in the comments section told Sonny, “Wow only 24 hrs for the squatters rights to take effect? in Florida we’d call this breaking and entering with a weapon.”

“The squatters’ right was a joke,” Sonny responded. “It was just a break in.”

While it is unclear where Sonny lives, according to NEWS4SA, “there are no short-term squatters’ rights” in Texas, where the Daily Dot is based.

“Anyone squatting on another’s property is breaking the law, such as criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, or other charges, and … the State of Texas encourages local officials to aggressively prosecute these crimes,” the site continues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonny via TikTok direct message.

