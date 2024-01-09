‘These are the nails that pull in the big bucks’: Sugar baby gives controversial advice on traditional ‘love relationships’

TikToker Liz Aziz (@comeupqueen) recently took to the social media platform to share some tips for being a sugar baby. In the video, the TikToker also expressed her admiration for the controversial YouTuber Shera Seven, known as the “Sprinkle Sprinkle Lady.”

In the viral video, which was posted on Nov. 18, 2023, Aziz said that her audience needed to listen to her because she has been a working sugar baby for the past nine years. She added that viewers should listen to Shera Seven because the YouTuber epitomized “so beautifully and succinctly everything [Aziz has] had to learn over the last nine years by trial and error.”

For those not in the know, Leticia Padua, known online as Shera Seven, is a self-proclaimed dating expert who gives advice on how to attract rich men. A Vox article from Nov. 29, 2023 discusses the “paradox” that is Seven’s digital content, with writer Rebecca Jennings revealing that she’s unable to stop watching the videos despite fundamentally disagreeing with most of Seven’s claims.

Seven’s how-to videos for frustrated, single women trying to find rich men may resonate with many online users, but Jennings argues that Seven is part of “a wave of arguably regressive and deeply nihilistic ‘dating experts’ currently taking over TikTok.”

However, Aziz appears to hold the dating expert in higher regard. The self-proclaimed sugar baby cited Seven in her own TikTok video, saying that Seven’s advice when it comes to the appearance and behavior of women trying to attract a certain type of man, is extremely accurate.

When it comes to her nails, for example, Aziz held up her manicured hand and said, “These are the nails that pull in the big bucks … I love my designs, I love my airbrush, I love my long tips and everything. But at best, when I have those nails, I get guys that own 50 pairs of sneakers, all in the box.”

“When I have these,” she added while flashing her short, manicured nails to the camera, “I just get like $2000 in cash handed to me because I asked for it.”

“Take that into consideration,” she urged viewers. “Know what your goals are.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, the sugar baby recalled a conversation with her aunt and grandmother in which she was told, “Find a man who loves you more than you love him.”

“Did women today not have mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and big sisters telling them the same thing?” Aziz, a self-described Shera Seven enthusiast, asked. “I think this is one of Shera’s biggest points as well. This is just common sense being reiterated to us.”

She also told the Daily Dot that, as an artist and entertainer, she knew that she was “not meant to burn herself out on the corporate ladder.”

“My life moves too quickly to stop for someone who can’t fill my car up with gas and take me out for dinner,” she added.

In her video, Aziz also revealed that while she enjoys her work as a sugar baby, she still makes time for what she terms “love relationships.” And although she had just gone through a bad breakup, Aziz was in good spirits as she claimed that, “Every time I’ve ever been through a breakup in my life, it catapults me into another realm of wealth accumulation.”

She told the Daily Dot that she left the “toxic and dangerous” relationship because her partner had become “secretly resentful” of her aspirations.

“He began starting fights with me at my shows,” she shared. “That’s why I made the video I did. That relationship had just ended and I realized I had made an unfortunate exception to my own rules and boundaries in the name of ‘love.'”

Viewers expressed equal parts support and dismay for the sugar baby’s message.

“Baby i need your tips because I don’t want love no more, i want money,” one user wrote.

“I wish we lived in a world that didnt push women to this. its all playing a man’s game, for his money, doin what he wants,” another viewer observed.

Others pointed out that Seven’s advice is not meant to be followed exactly, but everyone should tailor it to their individual needs and goals.

“Get what you can and leave what is not useful to you. True love exists. Struggle Love will frustrate you,” one user shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aziz via Instagram direct message.